Sleeping Duck Launches its Australian Bestseller, the Indestruct Bed, Featuring Uncompromising Steel Beam Back Support, in the United States

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleeping Duck, the Australian bed company founded by two aerospace engineers and featured on Shark Tank, has introduced their best-selling innovation, the Indestruct Bed, into the U.S. market. To highlight their commitment to quality and functionality, the company created a 22-minute film, available at https://www.sleepingduck.com , which showcases their meticulous design choices as well as the bed's exceptional durability—including an impressive crane drop from a height of 32 feet.

Sleeping Duck Launches its Australian Bestseller, the Indestruct Bed Indestruct Bed, Featuring Uncompromising Steel Beam Back Support

This is clearly no ordinary bed. With a devoted following of users who rave about its comfort for their weary backs, it's clear that the Indestruct Bed prioritizes providing uncompromising back support for every sleeper.

"The Indestruct Bed program started when we realized that people concerned about their back health often focused on mattress quality but rarely considered their bed base," says Sleeping Duck co-founder, Winston Wijeyeratne. "Our load-bearing tests revealed that even expensive and visually appealing beds were often constructed with flimsy, low-quality materials that were prone to sagging. This would eventually compromise the support you'd expect from your mattress, no matter how good it is. The Indestruct Bed flips the priority - it focuses on providing infallible steel back support, while still catering to any desired aesthetic."

In its larger size formats, the Indestruct Bed carries 110 lbs of structural grade S235 steel and features a solid, C-profile, steel support beam positioned directly under the back of each, individual sleeper.

"The C-Spine steel beams are the heart of the design," notes Wijeyeratne, "They're the parts of the bed that support your spine and should never fail."

The result - a bed that is undoubtedly the most solid you will ever sleep on, ensuring exceptional support for your back and mattress. And as for the style, these beds can hold their own in any high-end showroom.

"The uptake in Australia has been astonishing," added Wijeyeratne. "It has helped many people, from pregnant women, through to high-performance Olympic athletes, and of course, anyone with back pain."

The Indestruct Bed comes with free shipping (in metropolitan areas), a lifetime structural warranty, and a 100-night, risk-free guarantee.

Sleeping Duck is one of Australia's biggest bed companies and has won several awards for its product designs and customer service. Questions, product review requests, and interview requests are welcome at [email protected].

Media Contact: Anjan Chakravarti

Phone Number: 844.491.3825

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sleeping Duck