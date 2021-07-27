Sleeping Pad Ultralight, Insulated & Self Inflating for Backpacking Brand Hyke & Byke Becomes Conservation Alliance Partner

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyke & Byke continues to impress outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers with top-quality products at affordable prices. The company's sleeping pad ultralight, insulated and self-inflating has received high marks for durability, comfort and its light weight. Recently, Hyke & Byke joined forces with the Conservation Alliance, a group of outdoor companies that seeks to protect threatened wild places throughout North America for their habitat and recreational values.

Hyke & Byke Sleeping Pad

Learn more about the sleeping pad self inflating mat by visiting https://www.amazon.com/Hyke-Byke-Appalachian-Inflatable-Sleeping/dp/B08F9FWC34 .

"We are happy to join the membership of a group that recognizes our collective responsibility to help protect the natural landscape and waterways where we, along with our adventuring customers, recreate," says the company's senior spokesperson, Daniel Ede. "Supporting conservation efforts is not only vital to maintaining the outdoor space where we play and explore, but more importantly, it's necessary to look after this habitat for the wildlife that lives there."

Since it was founded in 1989, the Conservation Alliance membership has grown to over 250 companies, including some of the most widely recognized brands in the industry. The Alliance disperses funding to grassroots environmental organizations and community-based campaigns.

Hyke & Byke offers a range of outdoor gear essential for exploring the wilderness. One of its popular products, the sleeping pad backpacking, is made from durable, ultralight, and water-repellent 70D ripstop nylon. It takes up little space and adds little weight, leaving room for other adventuring essentials without weighing down a backpack. The pad rolls down to a mere 11 inches by 4.5 inches (standard size) and 11 inches by 3.5 inches (ultralight size) and weighs only 1 pound and 8 ounces.

Many users rave about one product feature: the micro-adjustment valve that allows a person to adjust the air pressure to individual preference for the ultimate sleeping experience. Horizontal air channels provide better contouring for a comfortable sleep regardless of preferred sleeping position.

As seasoned backpackers, the company founders saw a need for premium and lightweight gear that doesn't break the bank. "Out in nature as in business, we believe in the ultralight lifestyle. You bring along only what you need, and you realize that the journey, itself, is the important part," says Ede.

To find additional information about Hyke & Byke and its full range of sleeping bag backpacking products, please visit the official company website or Amazon storefront at https://www.amazon.com/Hyke-Byke-Appalachian-Inflatable-Sleeping/dp/B08F9FWC34 .

Contact Name: Daniel Ede,

Contact Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Hyke & Byke

Hyke & Byke is a small but rapidly growing, independent outdoor gear company that was inspired and built by a group of entrepreneurial outdoorsmen who felt that the outdoor gear market was filled with overpriced products that could be better designed and sold at honest prices.

