Sleeping Pad Ultralight Insulated Self-inflating for Backpacking Brand Hyke & Byke Reaches Out to Customers for Input on Next Conservation Project to Support

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium outdoor gear brand, Hyke & Byke, is reaching out to its customer base for input on the next conservation project to support. The company, well known to backpackers for its sleeping pad ultralight, is a recent member of the Conservation Alliance, a group of more than 250 companies with a common goal to support grassroots environmental organizations.

Daniel Ede, the senior spokesperson for the brand, explains, "Twice a year, the Alliance votes on which community-level conservation efforts they will fund. These projects serve to protect North American habitats and outdoor recreation areas." The company is turning to its valued customers to help decide which of the following worthy conservation projects to support:

Northern Red Desert Permanent Protection Campaign - Pass legislation that permanently protects up to one million acres of public land in Wyoming's Northern Red Desert from mineral leasing, up to 100,000 acres as wilderness, and up to two million acres of high-elevation desert to ensure sustainable recreation, hunting, thriving wildlife, and the preservation of ancestral lands.

Women For Forests: Tongass Protection - Permanently protect 9.2 million acres of Alaska's Tongass National Forest from extractive industries.

Achieving Permanent Protection For The Thompson Divide - Protect 200,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from oil and gas development and designates 100,000 acres along Colorado's Continental Divide as wilderness, recreation and wildlife management areas, and the first National Historic Landscape.

Mariano Rancho Acquisition Project Phase 2 - Acquire the 1,645 Mariano Rancho property in downtown Ventura, California, and open it to the public, providing hiking and biking access along 12 miles of trails.

White Rocks & Otter Creek - Acquire and protect 813 acres of forestland in the foothills of Wallingford, Vermont, including 5.7 miles of rivers and streams, 117 acres of wetlands, old-growth stands, quartzite cliffs, and 4.5 miles of trails that connect to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

Land Conservation & Trail Connection Between Austin and San Marcos, Texas - Purchase 850 acres for conservation and trail connection between Austin and San Marcos, Texas, contributing to a long-term goal of conserving 25,000 acres for recreational, health, and cultural benefits.

About Hyke & Byke

Hyke & Byke is a small but rapidly growing, independent outdoor gear company that was inspired and built by a group of entrepreneurial outdoorsmen who felt that the outdoor gear market was filled with overpriced products that could be better designed and sold at honest prices. We struggled for years to always find a great deal on each product we buy to support our addiction to the outdoors. After years of turmoil, we felt we could do better and launched Hyke & Byke to the public in 2015, after years of start-up conversations and planning efforts.

