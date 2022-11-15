Sleeping Pods Market to grow by USD 29.59 Million by 2026, Evolving Opportunites with Gosleep, Metronaps, Minute Suites LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the sleeping pods market, operating under the industrials market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 29.59 million during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Attrap Reves, Gosleep, Inbox Capsule Hotel, Jet Quay Pte. Ltd., KINN Capsule Hotel, KOTOBUKI SEATING CO. LTD., Metronaps, Minute Suites LLC, NapCabs GmbH, Natura Vive, NEW JAPAN CO. LTD., Nine hours Inc., Panda Pod Hotel, Pangea Pod Hotel, PODZONE, Poshtel, Sleepbox Inc., Snooze at my space, Yotel Ltd., and ZZZleepandGo Srl are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleeping Pods Market 2022-2026

Gosleep: The company offers sleeping pods for airports and public spaces.

The company offers sleeping pods for airports and public spaces. Metronaps: The company offers metronaps with these features such as ergonomic perfection, privacy visor, and timed waking.

The company offers metronaps with these features such as ergonomic perfection, privacy visor, and timed waking. Minute Suites LLC: The company offers minute suites for passengers to take naps, relax, work, shower, and more before their flight.

The company offers minute suites for passengers to take naps, relax, work, shower, and more before their flight. NapCabs GmbH: The company offers sleeping pods for airports and public spaces.

The company offers sleeping pods for airports and public spaces. Nine hours Inc.: The company offers sleeping pods to avoid a claustrophobic feel.

Sleeping Pods Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 33% of the markets originated from Europe during the forecast period. In addition, the airport category led the growth under the end-user segment.

By End-user

Airport



The introduction of the idea of smart airports with passenger-friendly services, an increase in the number of air passengers, and an increase in the number of transit flights are some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the segment's expansion over the forecast period.



Hospitals



Corporate



Others

By Geography

Europe



The two biggest markets in Europe for sleeping pods are the UK and Germany . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Consumers' high disposable incomes, growing knowledge of sleeping pods, and quick access to cutting-edge technologies in the area will all contribute to the market growth for sleeping pods in Europe over the forecast period.

APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Sleeping Pods Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sleeping pods market report covers the following areas:

Sleeping Pods Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sleeping pods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sleeping pods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sleeping pods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sleeping pods market, vendors

Sleeping Pods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $29.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.94 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Attrap Reves, Gosleep, Inbox Capsule Hotel, Jet Quay Pte. Ltd., KINN Capsule Hotel, KOTOBUKI SEATING CO. LTD., Metronaps, Minute Suites LLC, NapCabs GmbH, Natura Vive, NEW JAPAN CO. LTD., Nine hours Inc., Panda Pod Hotel, Pangea Pod Hotel, PODZONE, Poshtel, Sleepbox Inc., Snooze at my space, Yotel Ltd., and ZZZleepandGo Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Airport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Gosleep

10.4 Jet Quay Pte. Ltd.

10.5 Metronaps

10.6 Minute Suites LLC

10.7 NapCabs GmbH

10.8 Nine hours Inc.

10.9 Sleepbox Inc.

10.10 Snooze at my space

10.11 Yotel Ltd.

10.12 ZZZleepandGo Srl

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

