Sleepopolis' 25 Days of Giving Campaign Honored as a Finalist in Humanitarian Action & Services for The 4th Annual Anthem Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepopolis is proud to announce that its annual 25 Days of Giving campaign has been named a Finalist in the Humanitarian Action & Services category for The 4th Annual Anthem Awards.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences selects the Anthem Awards winners. The esteemed panel of judges includes influential leaders such as Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications at Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley, SVP of Program Strategy at Pivotal Ventures, and Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer at REI Co-op.

25 Days of Giving is an annual campaign that provides mattresses and sleep accessories to families in need while raising awareness about the critical importance of sleep. In partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the campaign has made significant strides toward ending childhood bed poverty, ensuring every child has a safe and cozy place to sleep.

This year's 25 Days of Giving campaign will kick off on December 1, featuring daily giveaways where participants can enter to win mattresses and sleep accessories. Alanna Nunez, Sleepopolis' Senior Director of Content, said, "We are grateful to have a platform that allows us to raise awareness for this important cause and appreciate this recognition from the Anthem Awards that our efforts are working. We're excited about the launch of our upcoming 2024 campaign and want to encourage our followers to join us in this effort – together, we can make a real difference."

In addition to their annual holiday giveaways, Sleepopolis recently announced a special pledge of up to $50,000 for Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Western North Carolina. Join Sleepopolis in its mission to share the gift of quality sleep this holiday season by visiting sleepopolis.com or following @sleepopolis_ on Instagram.

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards is the most competitive season yet, with over 2,300 entries from 34 countries worldwide. The Anthem Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires action in communities everywhere by amplifying the voices that spark global change. A portion of program revenue is allocated to the Anthem Fund grant program.

"The Finalists of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring, and I am honored to help elevate their impact," said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin. "In times of uncertainty, the extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope for a better tomorrow."

About Sleepopolis:

Since launching in 2014, Sleepopolis has maintained a simple but important mission: to help people get incredible sleep. Its team of journalists, product reviewers, and sleep experts deliver best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews, and sleep health content. With an average monthly reach of 27 million impressions, Sleepopolis has become one of the largest sleep resources on the Internet. Whether you're shopping for a new mattress or looking for an answer to a specific sleep question, you'll find it at Sleepopolis.

About 25 Days of Giving:

25 Days of Giving is a charitable initiative created by Sleepopolis to celebrate the holiday season while giving back to the community. Each December, Sleepopolis hosts a giveaway featuring a different mattress or sleep accessory every day for 25 days leading up to Christmas. Beyond the giveaways, the initiative partners with organizations like Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) to address childhood bed poverty. In 2023, Sleepopolis was proud to donate $50,000 to SHP to help provide children with safe and cozy sleeping arrangements. The organization believes that everyone deserves a good night's rest and aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep while encouraging others to get involved in making a positive impact. Stay tuned for 2024's 25 Days of Giving to see how you can participate in spreading the gift of good sleep!

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honor the purpose and mission-driven work of individuals, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying voices that spark global change, The Anthem Awards aim to inspire others to take action in their communities. The Awards recognize work across seven core causes, including Humanitarian Action & Services.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization recognizing excellence on the Internet across various categories. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries this year.

Find Sleepopolis Online:

Website: sleepopolis.com/25-days-of-giving/

Facebook: facebook.com/sleepopolis

Instagram: @sleepopolis_

TikTok: @sleepopolis

Find The Anthem Awards Online:

Website: anthemawards.com

Facebook: facebook.com/anthemawards

Instagram: @anthemawards

LinkedIn: The Anthem Awards

SOURCE Sleepopolis