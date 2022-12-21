Sleepopolis and Helix Sleep Team Up for $30,000 Surprise Donation to Help Children in Need Sleep Safer Nationwide

$25,000 from Sleepopolis and $5,000 from Helix Sleep represent a continued effort to spread awareness about sleep inequality

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sleepopolis and Helix Sleep surprised the team at Sleep in Heavenly Peace with a $30,000 donation dedicated to fighting bed poverty. Sleepopolis pioneered this donation with $25,000, later supported by an additional pledge of $5,000 from Helix Sleep. These funds will go toward providing beds and a safe sleeping situation for children in need through Sleep in Heavenly Peace's 300+ local chapters nationwide.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization headquartered in Twin Falls, Idaho that started in 2012 with one bed for a single family and has developed into a national initiative. Across the United States in 2021, approximately 38 million Americans live below federal poverty level and cannot afford essential items like beds for children.

The Sleepopolis team celebrated a check presentation with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and conducted an interview with Mark Adcock, President of SHP Belmont, to discuss the upcoming impact of the organization and those it helps.

"All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads," said Adcock. "Across the US, too many children go without a bed, which can affect their happiness and health. We are endlessly grateful to Sleepopolis and Helix Sleep for this donation and their continued support of our mission to build, assemble and deliver high-quality beds to children and families in need."

Every December, Sleepopolis runs a month-long giveaway on their website known as "25 Days of Giving" where a new mattress is awarded daily to a lucky winner. Participants can enter the giveaway by following a series of steps through their social media accounts. This year, the campaign reaches a new level with the surprise donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. According to Adcock, it costs roughly 265 dollars to assemble a new bed, meaning this donation will provide funds to donate over 100 beds and mattresses to children in need.

For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace or to make a contribution, please visit their website at shpbeds.org .

About Sleepopolis

Getting a good night's sleep shouldn't feel like a chore. Sleepopolis helps you find a great mattress, the answer to all your sleep questions, and all the dreamy Zzz's in between. The Sleepopolis Expert Network is made up of prominent sleep industry experts and other sleep professionals. Sleepopolis experts help verify content throughout the site, with a particular emphasis on sleep health content and information. For more information, visit sleepopolis.com.

