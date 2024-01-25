Sleepopolis Announces Launch of Podcast Sleep Talking with Dr. Shelby

The launch supports their ever-growing mission to help people get incredible sleep

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepopolis, one of the largest sleep resources delivering best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews and sleep health content, has announced the launch of their new podcast Sleep Talking with Dr. Shelby available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Every other week, Sleepopolis' Director of Sleep Health, Dr. Shelby Harris, sits down with leading experts and real people to talk through their sleep challenges. With the combination of Dr. Harris' expansive, real-life and professional experiences, and the high standards Sleepopolis bring to all product reviewsindustry coverage and health storiesSleep Talking with Dr. Shelby will help answer major listener questions and go deep on — and debunk — buzzy sleep trends. The goal of this podcast is for everyone to walk away (or snooze away) having learned something helpful to maximize their sleep quality. Topics that Dr. Harris and the Sleepopolis team may discuss include women's health and sleep, sleep divorce, what's keeping teens up at night, how to overcome jetlag, reviews on sleep accessories and mattresses and more.

"We are excited to not only expand our resources available to our audience but also build upon our great relationship with Dr. Harris," said Alanna Nuñez, Head of Content at Sleepopolis. "Our joint mission is to help everyone get a good night's sleep, and this podcast is another way to do that – by meeting our audience where they are, talking to real people every other week, and providing concrete, actionable tips listeners can take today to start getting better-quality sleep."

Dr. Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine (BSM), currently acts as a spokesperson for the brand by working alongside internal content creators and other sleep experts, putting together timely campaigns linking sleep to overall wellness. Dr. Harris is board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and is the writer of "The Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia." With the support of Dr. Harris, Sleepopolis' mission is to demystify sleep – because everyone deserves a great night's sleep. Team members test and review products in their Raleigh-based testing lab and studio, and then share honest feedback through reviews, roundups or comparisons. From mattress and pillow reviews to timely sleep health news and information, to tailored video content, Sleepopolis has encompassed all information in one, easily accessible place.

Make sure to listen to Sleep Talking with Dr. Shelby on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or wherever you love listening to podcasts, and subscribe. To learn more about Sleepopolis and Dr. Shelby Harris, please visit https://sleepopolis.com/.

About Sleepopolis

Since launching in 2014, Sleepopolis has maintained a simple, but important mission: to help people get incredible sleep. Its team of journalists, product reviewers and sleep experts deliver best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews and sleep health content. With an average monthly reach of 27 million impressions, Sleepopolis has become one of the largest sleep resources on the Internet. Whether you're shopping for a new mattress or looking for an answer to a specific sleep question, you'll find it at Sleepopolis. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or visit us at Sleepopolis.com to learn more.

