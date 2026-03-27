Sleepopolis Donates $25,000 to Good360 to Expand Access to Sleep Essentials During National Sleep Awareness Month

This donation supports disaster relief efforts and highlights Sleepopolis' free 10-Week Sleep Reset Program, created with sleep expert Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepopolis, an online sleep health resource and mattress review site, is proud to announce a $25,000 donation to Good360 in honor of National Sleep Awareness Month. This contribution will help support disaster relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by natural disasters across the US.

Good360 works with a nationwide network of nonprofit partners to get essential goods to communities recovering from natural disasters and other hardships. Through these partnerships, families who have lost their homes and belongings can access everyday household items that help them start rebuilding and regain a sense of stability.

A safe place to rest and essentials like beds, mattresses, and bedding can make a real difference for families recovering after a disaster. Through its support of Good360, Sleepopolis aims to help provide comfort, stability, and better sleep as families rebuild.

"Sleep health is about more than just time in bed," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, Chief Medical Advisor for Sleepopolis and a quadruple board-certified physician specializing in sleep medicine. "Having the right sleep environment, along with simple habits that support better sleep, can make a real difference in overall health and well-being."

In addition to supporting disaster recovery efforts, Sleepopolis continues to expand free sleep education through its 10-Week Sleep Reset Program, a comprehensive online program equipped with tools to help people improve their sleep habits naturally.

Developed in partnership with Dr. Dasgupta, the program explores how lifestyle factors such as stress, nutrition, exercise, and sleep environment impact sleep quality and long-term sleep health.

National Sleep Awareness Month, observed each March, raises awareness about the importance of quality sleep and its role in overall health and well-being.

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About Sleepopolis

Founded in 2014, Sleepopolis is a leading online destination for sleep education, mattress reviews, and bedding product testing. Through expert-led sleep health content, research-backed advice, and in-depth product testing, Sleepopolis helps millions of people make informed decisions to improve their sleep. Sleepopolis reaches an average of 27 million people each month.

SOURCE Sleepopolis