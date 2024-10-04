Sleepopolis Donates Up to $50,000 for Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts in Western North Carolina

This donation is intended to support those affected by Hurricane Helene, including local residents and emergency responders. The funds will help provide essential resources and aid to families, individuals, and workers in the impacted areas, facilitating a quicker and safer recovery process.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepopolis , a leading online sleep resource headquartered in Charlotte, is proud to announce its commitment to donate a minimum of $25,000, with the potential to reach $50,000, to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the communities of Western North Carolina. The immediate donation will initiate a larger fundraising campaign that will continue through the end of 2024.

As a company rooted in North Carolina, Sleepopolis recognizes the urgent need for assistance in the wake of the devastating hurricane that has affected so many families and neighbors. The funds will be directed to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund , providing essential support for temporary housing, food, medical supplies, and long-term recovery efforts.

"We are heartbroken by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, especially as it hits so close to home. Many of our employees and their families have been personally affected, and we are committed to supporting our community during this difficult time," says Todd Alexander, CEO of Sleepopolis. "By donating to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, we can ensure our support goes directly to those who need it most, and we're determined to help our community recover."

In addition to the company's initial donation, Sleepopolis encourages others—both businesses and individuals—to join in supporting the relief efforts. Contributions can be made directly to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, helping to ensure that aid reaches those most in need.

Since launching in 2014, Sleepopolis has maintained a simple, but important mission: to help people get incredible sleep. Its team of journalists, product reviewers, and sleep experts deliver best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews, and sleep health content. With an average monthly reach of 27 million impressions, Sleepopolis has become one of the largest sleep resources on the Internet. Whether you're shopping for a new mattress or looking for an answer to a specific sleep question, you'll find it at Sleepopolis. Follow us on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or visit us at Sleepopolis.com to learn more.

