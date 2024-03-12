SleepOvation and SleepOvation Baby Announce Rebrand to Kiwi Sleep

Leading Tech-Advanced Mattress and Pillow Brands Re-Launch with a New Family-Focused Identity

WHARTON, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepOvation and SleepOvation Baby, known for innovative, research-based, FDA-listed sleep products including mattresses and pillows for babies, children and adults, is poised to unveil its rebranding effort under the new collective brand identity Kiwi Sleep. The initiative, which includes a refreshed, unified visual identity, updated website and social media platforms, represents the brand's next stage of growth and its continued mission to support a restorative, safe and pain-free sleep experience for the whole family.

Dreams Start Here

"This rebrand is reflective of our evolution as a full-family brand and better communicates our core values. It also allows us to provide a more seamless shopping, educational and interactive experience for our customers," said Richard Codos, CEO and Founder.

Its refreshed name, Kiwi Sleep, is anchored by the kiwi fruit and its proven health, wellness and sleep benefits, as well as its playful and vibrant attributes. Under the new Kiwi Sleep brand name and tagline "Dreams Start Here," the identity refresh includes new logos and submarks, friendly typography, and a tranquil kiwi, cream and turquoise color palette. The brand voice and positioning now integrate both product lines, highlighting Kiwi Sleep's leadership and advancements in sleep technology, wellness and safety for the entire family dynamic.

The brand launched its ultra-breathable, pressure-reducing mattresses for adults in 2017, followed by pillows in 2019. Its award-winning FDA-listed dual-sided crib and toddler mattress launched in 2022. The breakthrough, patented design is engineered to alleviate harmful pressure on the head, which can cause bruises, sores, and physical deformities such as plagiocephaly in infants, by distributing the high spot forces over a larger portion of the baby's head.

The adult and crib mattresses both feature an advanced independent system based on a unique cushion pocket technology that also combines lumbar and pressure point support while supporting ultimate breathability for optimal air flow and comfort. All products are made with hypoallergenic and certified organic materials, are fiber glass-free, and 100% U.S.A. made and manufactured.

The brand has earned numerous media and industry recognitions for its products and leadership from The Bump, Today's Parent, POPSUGAR, WeeSpring, Spy, Sleep Foundation and the 2022 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA), among others.

Kiwi Sleep collaborated with Helen Thompson Design and Summary Content Marketing for its rebranding initiative. Rebranded products are now rolling out nationwide, and the new website and social media platforms are live.

To learn more about Kiwi Sleep and its product line, visit www.kiwisleep.com or connect on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @kiwisleep.

