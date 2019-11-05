SleepOvation is putting Springs in your Pillow!
SleepOvation's '77 tiny pillows in One' is the most responsive pillow ever made, utilizing individual cushions and pocketed micro-springs.
EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SleepOvation pillow is comprised of 77 individual cushions which engage with pocketed micro-springs to provide pressure relief to the contours of the face, head, and neck areas. The SleepOvation pillow includes the company's signature sweet air channels for cool refreshing airflow; and a removable washable cover that is cool to the touch and sweat resistant. Amazingly, with a core steel spring system, the pillow is quiet, flexible, and easy to manipulate which allows customers to experience a new level of comfort with the SleepOvation pillow.
The cushion pocket spring technology was originally applied to SleepOvation's '700 tiny mattresses in One'. Since the original launch in 2017, the company has decided to expand with a pillow which will assist in the improvement of sleep quality and overall health. Much like the SleepOvation mattress, the SleepOvation pillow has been endorsed by physical therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck "the most famous physical therapist on the internet" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZthqWo0NZUo. Bob and Brad are strong advocates of the SleepOvation mattress and are working with SleepOvation on the launch of 77 tiny pillows in One.
"SleepOvation designed a completely new and better pillow. We love it. A pillow design unlike we have ever seen before. Our hats off to SleepOvation. Killer innovation!"
- Bob Schrupp
SleepOvation specializes in technology that improves your quality of sleep and provides a sleep experience, unlike any other company. The SleepOvation pillow will be live and available for pre-order on November 5th, 2019. For more information, visit: http://sleepovation.com/
Check out the pillow technology here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Kkm5tTiXog
For more information about SleepOvation's 77 tiny pillows in one please reach out to our media contact below.
