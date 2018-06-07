SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is Now Available at H-E-B

LENEXA, Kan., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Splintek, Inc., the makers of SleepRight No-Boil Dental Guards, is excited to announce that the new SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is now available in select H-E-B stores and on their website. H-E-B serves communities across Texas and Mexico. This is the second retailer to offer the quick fit, full coverage, low temperature dental guard.

In keeping with Splintek's cutting-edge products, the ProRx Custom Dental Guard has several innovative features that set it apart from traditional boil-and-bite dental guards.

SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard for teeth grinding and clenching SleepRight's ProRx Custom Dental Guard quickly softens in hot water to form an ultra thin clinical fit.

The SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is made from a moldable thermoplastic material that softens at 140°F. The average custom moldable dental guard uses boiling water at 212°F. The ProRx Custom Dental Guard offers a more comfortable fitting experience using water 72°F cooler than conventional boil-and-bite dental guards. The risk for burns is significantly decreased with this new dental guard. The SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is a full coverage dental guard that is quickly fitted by gently pushing the warmed material around the teeth. This method of fitting, along with the new thermoplastic material, offers a secure-fitting, ultra-thin, custom dental guard.

Another benefit that makes this dental guard stand out is the molar guide fitting feature. The molar guide centers the molars upon biting down, which effortlessly guides the dental guard into the ideal position for fitting. Using the molar guide, the consumer can expect a perfect fit the first time.

The SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard protects 10 times longer than the leading competitor, based on a lab study. The durable core of SleepRight's custom dental guard is an expansion upon the current bite pad technology used in the SleepRight's No-Boil Dura-Comfort Dental Guard. One can now expect to get the benefit of a much longer lasting dental guard in a custom, form fitting guard.

H-E-B also carries SleepRight's Ultra-Comfort and Select-Comfort No-Boil Dental Guards and SleepRight's Intra-Nasal Breathe Aid.

About Splintek

Splintek, Inc., based in Lenexa, Kansas USA, has been designing health and comfort products since 1996. Splintek owns and distributes the SleepRight and HearRight product lines including SleepRight Intra-Nasal Vapor Inhaler, SleepRight Sleep Inhaler, SleepRight Nasal Breathe Aid, SleepRight No-Boil Dental Guard, and HearRight Ultra Soft Ear Plugs. All products are manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit http://www.sleepright.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/SleepRight/.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $25 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 113th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 106,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.

