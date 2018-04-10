SleepScore Labs Acquires Sleep.ai

Roughly 8 percent of adults have bruxism, according to a 2005 study, and more than 30 percent snore, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The Sleep.ai app has been downloaded more than 250,000 times from the App Store and Google Play store, and Sleep.ai apps will still be available on its own website as well as SleepScore Labs'.

Sleep.ai founder and CEO Michiel Allessie, a Dutch board-certified sleep dentist, will join the SleepScore Labs team in Carlsbad, Calif., as vice president of Snoring and Bruxism to continue advancing the latest technologies in detecting sleep issues.

"We are only at the beginning of what we can do to help improve people's lives by diagnosing and improving their sleep health, helping them get better treatment and outcomes," said Allessie. "With the knowledge and the drive of the team at SleepScore Labs, along with the available technology, I believe we can really change the landscape of sleep in the coming years and help people significantly improve their sleep health."

"Michiel and his team have made incredible strides improving sleep health for many customers who didn't even know they were suffering from snoring or bruxism," said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. "We're excited to welcome both to the SleepScore Labs family and to expand our suite of life-changing sleep products."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Visit sleep.ai to learn more about nighttime sleep disturbances related to snoring and bruxism. Download sleep.ai suite of apps for free from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android:

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a digital technology service specialized in highly sophisticated analysis during sleep using your mobile device. The apps use special algorithms to filter and detect snoring. In addition, Sleep.ai offers a CE-certified app specialized in detecting teeth grinding during sleep. The app gives the option to track progress over time, and if needed, can recommend a local medical professional if the condition is of concern. The company is based in Njimegen, Gelderland in The Netherlands.

About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs™ advances the science and technologies around sleep and overall health. Together with the foremost medical, health, and scientific experts from around the world, the company utilizes SleepScore™ by ResMed technology to provide the most accurate and advanced sleep non-contact sleep monitor for consumers complemented by an evolving set of curated sleep improvement tools, services and products. Together with companies that are developing sleep improvement products, SleepScore Labs is creating the world's first sleep improvement ecosystem. Based in Carlsbad, California, SleepScore Labs was created in 2016 as a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P. to accurately measure sleep while connecting consumers to solutions that help people sleep, feel and live better. For more information on SleepScore Labs visit www.sleepscore.com.

