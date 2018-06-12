SleepScore Labs Launches World's First Non-Contact Sleep Tracking Mobile App

According to SleepScore Labs, at least 1.2 billion people worldwide suffer from a variety of sleep issues, and nearly 60 percent of all people misunderstand their own sleep problems due to a lack of measurable insights. Some use consumer sleep trackers, many of which require the purchase of wearable devices or other hardware and can be highly inaccurate.

SleepScore combines the convenience of a free standalone smartphone app with the verified accuracy of sleep-detecting sonar algorithms developed over the past 13 years by ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a global leader in sleep medical devices, and tested and validated against polysomnography at accredited sleep labs worldwide.

How SleepScore works

SleepScore accesses a smartphone's microphones and speakers to detect users' sleep patterns without the need for obtrusive wearable devices or placing sensors under a pillow or mattress.

Using the smartphone's speakers, the app sends inaudible sound waves, which are reflected off the user's body and received back into the microphone. SleepScore's advanced algorithms then interpret the shape and movement of the reflected sound waves to sense full breathing wave form and body movements. The combination of these signals is used to accurately decipher which sleep stage the user is in (wake, light sleep, deep sleep or REM), as well as the number of times users wake up through the night and the time it takes to fall asleep.

"Sleep affects all facets of people's health, and yet there has been no easy way to accurately measure or track it everywhere we sleep—until now," said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. "We've been developing this technology longer than the iPhone has existed. We're excited that for the first time, virtually everyone can get a truer picture of their sleep health for free and make smarter decisions about how to get a more restful night's sleep."

App features

SleepScore: Each morning, users receive a 1–100 score of how they slept, with an easy-to-read breakdown of what affected their scores, such as sleep length, time to fall asleep or interruptions.

Sleep history: Users can view their SleepScores for the past seven days.

Goal setting: Users can select a sleep goal, such as "Sleep Longer" or "Wake Up Less," then receive advice and simple challenges to help achieve their goals. After seven recorded nights, SleepScore will suggest if users should move on to a different goal.

Smart Alarm: This alarm wakes the user up at the ideal moment in their sleep cycle, within a timeframe they select.

Personalized product recommendations: Based on users' data, SleepScore will recommend thoroughly evaluated products and services from its selected partners that could improve the quality of their sleep, ranging from innovative pillows to sound machines and snoring solutions.

Premium features: A paid version of the app provides users with their complete sleep history, trend and correlations analytics, exportable data, and a sleep report for their doctor to view and discuss clinical sleep recommendations, if needed.

Availability

The app is currently free to download and use for iOS from the Apple App Store®, with Android estimated to follow before the end of June from Google Play™. It is available worldwide in English. For more information, visit: https://www.sleepscore.com/sleepscore-app

About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs™ was created to accurately measure sleep while connecting consumers to solutions that help people sleep, feel and live better. The company is a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P. and is committed to advancing the science and technologies around sleep and overall health. Together with the foremost medical, health, and scientific experts from around the world, the company utilizes SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed™ to provide the most accurate and advanced sleep improvement system for consumers together with data insights, product evaluation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions in the sleep industry. SleepScore Labs was created in 2016 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with an office in Dublin, Ireland.

Note: SleepScore is designed to help improve sleep through coaching and biofeedback. It is not a medical device and it is not the practice of medicine. If users have concerns that sleep is affecting their health, they should consult a healthcare professional.

For more information on SleepScore Labs, visit www.sleepscore.com.

