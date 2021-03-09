Sleepsia Launches an Innovative Cervical Pillow That Relieves Neck Pain and Stiffness

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepsia has launched a new and innovative cervical pillow that provides additional structural support for the head and neck region. Further, the butterfly design ensures proper head and neck alignment with the spine.

What Causes Neck Pain and Stiffness?

A pillow that is too firm and high or that is too flat and fluffy will lead to unnatural curvature of the spine, causing conditions such as:

Neck Pain

Neck Stiffness

Migraines

Pinched Shoulder

Herniated Disk

Orthopedic Cervical Pillows

Often recommended by doctors, cervical and orthopedic pillows are designed to provide additional structural support to the head, neck, shoulders, and spine, alleviating symptoms of chronic neck pain and stiffness, shoulder impingement, and lower back pain.

Further, these pillows contain:

Depression for resting the head

Extra support for the neck

A naturally cooling effect

Sleepsia's Orthopedic Cervical Pillow

Apart from ergonomics, aesthetics, and structural support, Sleepsia's orthopedic pillows provide the following benefits:

Additional Structural Support

The unique butterfly design provides a more comfortable resting place for the head and extra support for the neck, decreasing the overall stress on the delicate body structures.

Ergonomics and Memory Foam

The premium quality memory foam used in this pillow contours to fill in the gap under the head and neck. The slow rebound and firm memory foam and butterfly design make it a suitable pillow for all sleeping positions.

Hypoallergenic and Skin Friendly

Memory foam used for the pillow and the pillow's cover are both made up of naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant material.

The fabric used for the pillow casing and cover is skin friendly and doesn't cause allergies.

Ventilation

The mesh design and the memory foam structure offer better air circulation, keeping the pillow cool even as one goes through all the different sleep cycles.

Washable and Hygenic

Encased in a zipped cover, the memory foam can be removed from its case, which can be washed along with the pillow cover.

CertiPUR-US® Certified

Sleepsia's cervical pillow is CertiPUR-US® certified, meaning that it:

Meets the Standard for quality

Is made from approved material

Is Flame Retardant

Is not made of Ozone Depleting Materials

Has low Volatile Inorganic Compound Emissions, ensuring better indoor air quality

Sleepsia's pillows are odorless and won't cause nasal congestion. This pillow is available in two sizes:

Standard Size Cervical Pillow: 21" x 12.5" x 4" (l x b x h)

Queen Size Cervical Pillow: 24" x 13.5" x 4" (l x b x h)

Depending on bed size and sleeping position, one can choose the appropriate pillow size. Sleepsia's orthopedic cervical pillows start at $33.99 and are available on their website, Walmart, and Amazon.

