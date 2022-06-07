Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Size to Grow by USD 13.36 Billion | 44% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 13.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Learn more about the market scope and parent market analysis as you download this report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear," confirms a senior analyst at Technavio. With the continuously evolving customers' tastes and preferences coupled with their increasing purchasing power and enhancing fashion consciousness, the demand for designer products with a high level of comfort and durability has risen in recent years. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes with increasing purchasing power of consumers have encouraged the sales of premium apparel including sleepwear and loungewear. Given the surge in demand for these clothes, vendors have also started offering innovative products developed using sustainable raw materials and technologies to enhance the performance of products and enhance the appearance and design of their offerings.

However, the presence of counterfeit products is one of the key challenges hindering the sleepwear and loungewear market growth. The availability of counterfeit products adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of vendors by diluting their market shares and hampering their reputation. Established global vendors in the market are striving to penetrate developing markets such as India and China, which have a significant presence of counterfeit products. This further proves to be a severe price challenge for sleepwear and loungewear brands across the globe.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The market has been segmented by products into sleepwear and loungewear.

The sleepwear segment accounted for the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period.

Vendors offering sleepwear face stiff competition from those that offer activewear, as the latter is also used as substitutes for sleepwear. The evolving buying behavior of people has given a boost to the demand for sleepwear globally.

Regional Analysis

44% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

China and India are the key markets for sleepwear and loungewear market in APAC.

and are the key markets for sleepwear and loungewear market in APAC. The increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear will proliferate the sleepwear and loungewear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

will proliferate the sleepwear and loungewear market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know about the regional opportunities and segment-based market contribution as you request for report sample

Key Notes:

The sleepwear and loungewear market will witness a YOY growth rate of 5.28% in 2021.

The global sleepwear and loungewear market has been recognized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market as the parent market

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

US, China , and India will emerge as the top revenue-generating countries for the sleepwear and loungewear market.

Download Sample Report and get further insights on the contribution of each vendor

Related Reports:

Non-store and Online Menswear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Running Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Swimwear Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Groupe Chantelle

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

L Brands Inc.

MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio