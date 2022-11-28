Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Size to Grow by USD 29,398.4 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global sleepwear and loungewear market as a part of the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, the parent market. The apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The global sleepwear and loungewear market size is estimated to increase by USD 29,398.4 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.21%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2023-2027

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global sleepwear and loungewear market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global and regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer sleepwear and loungewear are AIMER Online Store, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BESTSELLER AS, Boardriders Inc., Chantelle SA, Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Jockey International Inc., La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., and others.

These vendors invest significantly in procuring high-quality products to deliver improved services to their customers. They focus on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. They also differentiate themselves based on quality and innovation and offer products with various designs and raw materials.

Vendor Offerings -

AIMER Online Store : The company offers sleepwear and loungewear such as pajamas, chemises, and robes.

The company offers sleepwear and loungewear such as pajamas, chemises, and robes. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under its brands American Eagle and Aerie.

The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under its brands American Eagle and Aerie. Authentic Brands Group LLC: The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under the brand Frederick's of Hollywood .

The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under the brand Frederick's of . BESTSELLER AS: The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under the brands Vero Moda and Jack and Jones.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sleepwear and loungewear market.

APAC held 30% of the global sleepwear and loungewear market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Some of the major factors behind this growth are the introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear in APAC. In addition, increasing disposable income and changing customer preferences will further fuel the demand for sleepwear and loungewear in the region. China , India , and Japan are the key countries contributing to the sleepwear and loungewear market growth in APAC.

Segment Overview

Based on distribution channel, the global sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented into offline and online.

The market share growth of the offline segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The revenue of this segment comes from the sales of products through specialty stores, including brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, fashion stores, and apparel stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and department stores. Vendors are introducing new business and retail strategies, such as better pricing strategies, widening product assortment, and expanding the retail landscape. They are also expanding their geographic presence to increase their offline sales.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The introduction of products with advanced features and innovative designs is driving the sleepwear and loungewear market growth. A rise in disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers. This has propelled the demand for premium sleepwear and loungewear. Vendors are introducing products with innovative designs. For instance, Calvin Klein by PVH offers a wide range of sleepwear in different styles, colors, and sizes.

The introduction of products with advanced features and innovative designs is driving the sleepwear and loungewear market growth. A rise in disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers. This has propelled the demand for premium sleepwear and loungewear. Vendors are introducing products with innovative designs. For instance, by PVH offers a wide range of sleepwear in different styles, colors, and sizes. Key Trend - An increase in demand for plus-size sleepwear and loungewear is a trend in the market. Vendors are introducing plus-size sleepwear and loungewear. For instance, Hanesbrands offers a wide range of plus-size sleepwear and loungewear through its brands Maidenform and Just My Size. The US is the largest market for sleepwear and loungewear, and the demand for plus-size sleepwear and loungewear is high in the country.



An increase in demand for plus-size sleepwear and loungewear is a trend in the market. Vendors are introducing plus-size sleepwear and loungewear. For instance, Hanesbrands offers a wide range of plus-size sleepwear and loungewear through its brands Maidenform and Just My Size. The US is the largest market for sleepwear and loungewear, and the demand for plus-size sleepwear and loungewear is high in the country. Major Challenge - The presence of counterfeit products may challenge the sleepwear and loungewear market growth. The low price of counterfeit products increases their demand, which affects the sales and reputation of vendors. As a result, global vendors are compelled to lower the price of their products, which reduces their profit margins. Developing markets such as India and China have a significant presence of counterfeit products.

What are the key data covered in this sleepwear and loungewear market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,398.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIMER Online Store, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BESTSELLER AS, Boardriders Inc., Chantelle SA, Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Jockey International Inc., La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Lise Charmel, LUNYA, MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., Parahsol Srl, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Sleepy Jones LLC, Triangl Group Ltd., Victoria's Secret & Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

