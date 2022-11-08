Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Size to Grow by USD 29398.4 Million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global sleepwear and loungewear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, sleepwear and loungewear, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes. The Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market share is set to increase by USD 29398.4 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.21% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.66% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2021-2025

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market - Customer Landscape

Our analysis of the Life Cycle of the Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is in the early growth stage. It is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. Some of the prominent vendors in the market include AIMER Online Store, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BESTSELLER AS, Boardriders Inc., Chantelle SA, Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Jockey International Inc., La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Lise Charmel. As there are significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships. Established industry participants in the market are increasing their product offerings to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share.

For instance, Wacoal Holdings Corp. - The company operates under multiple segments, including the Domestic Wacoal Business segment, sleepwear, and loungewear, with a high focus on the Domestic Wacoal Business segment, which offers innerwear consisting of foundation garments, lingerie, nightwear, and children's innerwear, outerwear, sportswear, and hosiery. The company's key offerings include sleepwear and loungewear, such as side shaped long gowns and short lacy baby doll chemise.

Vendor Offerings -

AIMER Online Store: The company offers sleepwear and loungewear such as pajamas, chemises, and robes.

The company offers sleepwear and loungewear such as pajamas, chemises, and robes. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under the brand's American Eagle and Aerie.

The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under the brand's American Eagle and Aerie. Authentic Brands Group LLC: The company offers sleepwear and loungewear under the brand Fredericks of Hollywood .

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market compared to the other areas. 30% growth will originate from North America . The growing introduction of international brands and the widespread use of upscale loungewear and sleepwear in APAC are the primary causes of the market expansion in this area. The demand for loungewear and sleepwear in APAC will be further driven by rising disposable income and shifting consumer preferences.

is the fastest-growing region in the global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market compared to the other areas. growth will originate from . The growing introduction of international brands and the widespread use of upscale loungewear and sleepwear in APAC are the primary causes of the market expansion in this area. The demand for loungewear and sleepwear in APAC will be further driven by rising disposable income and shifting consumer preferences. Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The sale of items through specialty retailers, such as brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, fashion and apparel stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores, generates revenue for the offline distribution channel. Vendors are implementing new commercial and retail strategies, such as improved pricing schemes, a wider range of goods, and an expansion of their retail environment.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The development of the sleepwear and loungewear market is being significantly fueled by the introduction of items with advanced features and creative designs. Consumers' purchasing power has grown due to the increase in disposable income, which has positively impacted their decision to spend money on clothing like loungewear and sleepwear.

The development of the sleepwear and loungewear market is being significantly fueled by the introduction of items with advanced features and creative designs. Consumers' purchasing power has grown due to the increase in disposable income, which has positively impacted their decision to spend money on clothing like loungewear and sleepwear. Major Trend - The primary trend propelling the growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market is a rise in demand for plus-size sleepwear and loungewear. Vendors are also using plus-size models to advertise plus-size loungewear and sleepwear all over the world.

The primary trend propelling the growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market is a rise in demand for plus-size sleepwear and loungewear. Vendors are also using plus-size models to advertise plus-size loungewear and sleepwear all over the world. Major Challenges - The expansion of the sleepwear and loungewear market may be hampered by the prevalence of counterfeit goods. The popularity of counterfeit goods is fueled by their low cost. As a result, the availability of counterfeit items has a negative impact on vendors' sales and price strategies by diluting their market shares and tarnishing their brands.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Sleepwear and Loungewear Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Sleepwear and Loungewear Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Sleepwear and Loungewear Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Sleepwear and Loungewear Market vendors

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.21% Market growth 2023-2027 $29398.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AIMER Online Store, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BESTSELLER AS, Boardriders Inc., Chantelle SA, Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Jockey International Inc., La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Lise Charmel, LUNYA, MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., Parahsol Srl, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Sleepy Jones LLC, Triangl Group Ltd., Victorias Secret & Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sleepwear and loungewear market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sleepwear and loungewear market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Sleepwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Sleepwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Loungewear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Loungewear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aimer online store

Exhibit 108: Aimer online store - Overview



Exhibit 109: Aimer online store - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Aimer online store - Key offerings

12.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Exhibit 111: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Authentic Brands Group LLC

Exhibit 115: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Key offerings

12.6 BESTSELLER AS

Exhibit 118: BESTSELLER AS - Overview



Exhibit 119: BESTSELLER AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: BESTSELLER AS - Key offerings

12.7 Boardriders Inc.

Exhibit 121: Boardriders Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Boardriders Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Boardriders Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Chantelle SA

Exhibit 124: Chantelle SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Chantelle SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Chantelle SA - Key offerings

12.9 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 127: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 131: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

12.11 Jockey International Inc.

Exhibit 134: Jockey International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Jockey International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Jockey International Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 La Perla Global Management UK Ltd.

Exhibit 137: La Perla Global Management UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: La Perla Global Management UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: La Perla Global Management UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: MASH Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: MASH Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: MASH Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 143: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 147: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Victorias Secret and Co.

Exhibit 151: Victorias Secret and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Victorias Secret and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Victorias Secret and Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 154: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations



