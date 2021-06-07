Sleepwear And Loungewear Market to grow by USD 13.36 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Participants:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. offers loungewear and sleepwear, such as loungewear jumpsuits & dresses, loungewear pajamas & PJ sets, and loungewear tops & bottoms for women and men.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Authentic Brands Group LLC offers sleepwear and loungewear for men and women under brand names Forever 21, Juicy Couture, Jones New York, and other brand names.

Groupe Chantelle

Groupe Chantelle offers sleepwear and loungewear under the brand name Chantelle for men and women.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-industry-analysis

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented as below:

Product

Sleepwear



Loungewear

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The sleepwear and loungewear market is driven by the demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear. In addition, the rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing is expected to trigger the sleepwear and loungewear market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of sleepwear and loungewear market, Request Free Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40816

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Yoga Accessories Market- The yoga accessories market is segmented by product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Maternity Wear Market- The maternity wear market is segmented by type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=vendor-v2_wk24_005&utm_content=IRTNTR40816

