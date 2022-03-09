Sleepwear and Loungewear Market to Grow by USD 13.36 bn | Technavio

Mar 09, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sleepwear and loungewear market is estimated to grow by USD 13.36 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period.
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Driver
The increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear is driving the growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market. The changing customers' preferences, along with their increasing purchasing power and enhancing fashion consciousness, are driving the demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear. Owing to the rising demand for premium sleepwear and loungewear, vendors are increasingly investing in product innovations. They are also focusing on using sustainable raw materials and technologies that enhance the performance of products as well as their appearance and design. Products with advanced features and innovative designs are priced higher than regular sleepwear and loungewear. This raises product premiumization along with product line extension.
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Challenge
The presence of counterfeit products will challenge the sleepwear and loungewear market growth. The growing market prospects of sleepwear and loungewear and their surging demand drive the market penetration of counterfeit sleepwear and loungewear, especially in developing regions. The low price of counterfeit products increases their demand. Hence, the availability of counterfeit products adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of vendors by diluting their market shares and harming their reputation. To overcome these challenges, global vendors reduce the prices of their products, which reduces their profit margins. It also affects the value sales proportion of the market.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Segmentation Analysis
By product, this report segments the sleepwear and loungewear market into sleepwear and loungewear. The sleepwear segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for new designs and trends among young consumers aged between 18 and 30 years is driving the growth of the global market for sleepwear.
By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline distribution channel will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The revenue of the offline distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores, including brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, fashion stores, and apparel stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and department stores.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the sleepwear and loungewear market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear will drive the sleepwear and loungewear market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
|
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.28
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACACIA, Aimer Group, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BESTSELLER AS, Boardriders Inc., Chantelle Group, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Haddow Group, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Kering SA, L Brands Inc., La Perla Global Management (UK) Ltd., LISE CHARMEL USA Corp., Lunya Co., LYMI Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., Parah Srl, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., eafolly Pty. Ltd., Sleepy Jones Inc., Stella McCartney Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Triangl Group Ltd., Triumph Global Sales AG, Under Armour Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Wacoal Holdings Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
