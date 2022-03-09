Sleepwear and Loungewear Market to Grow by USD 13.36 bn | Technavio

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Driver

The increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear is driving the growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market. The changing customers' preferences, along with their increasing purchasing power and enhancing fashion consciousness, are driving the demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear. Owing to the rising demand for premium sleepwear and loungewear, vendors are increasingly investing in product innovations. They are also focusing on using sustainable raw materials and technologies that enhance the performance of products as well as their appearance and design. Products with advanced features and innovative designs are priced higher than regular sleepwear and loungewear. This raises product premiumization along with product line extension.

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Challenge

The presence of counterfeit products will challenge the sleepwear and loungewear market growth. The growing market prospects of sleepwear and loungewear and their surging demand drive the market penetration of counterfeit sleepwear and loungewear, especially in developing regions. The low price of counterfeit products increases their demand. Hence, the availability of counterfeit products adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of vendors by diluting their market shares and harming their reputation. To overcome these challenges, global vendors reduce the prices of their products, which reduces their profit margins. It also affects the value sales proportion of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, this report segments the sleepwear and loungewear market into sleepwear and loungewear. The sleepwear segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for new designs and trends among young consumers aged between 18 and 30 years is driving the growth of the global market for sleepwear.

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline distribution channel will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The revenue of the offline distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores, including brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, fashion stores, and apparel stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and department stores.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the sleepwear and loungewear market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear will drive the sleepwear and loungewear market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Women Apparel Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lingerie Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACACIA, Aimer Group, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BESTSELLER AS, Boardriders Inc., Chantelle Group, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Haddow Group, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Kering SA, L Brands Inc., La Perla Global Management (UK) Ltd., LISE CHARMEL USA Corp., Lunya Co., LYMI Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., Parah Srl, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., eafolly Pty. Ltd., Sleepy Jones Inc., Stella McCartney Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Triangl Group Ltd., Triumph Global Sales AG, Under Armour Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for apparel, accessories and luxury goods market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound Logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound Logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Sleepwear

Loungewear

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The sleepwear constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Loungewear

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Sleepwear- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Sleepwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Loungewear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 22: Distribution Channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution Vhanne

6.3 Offline- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7. Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

APAC ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37:Nort America- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear

9.1.2 Rising demand for sleepwear and loungewear in developing countries

9.1.3 Growth in number of working women

9.1.4 Cost benefit for retailers operating in online space

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Presence of counterfeit products

9.2.2 Criticality of inventory management and product sourcing

9.2.3 Cultural restrictions in rural areas

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing

9.3.2 Increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear

9.3.3 Celebrity endorsements

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Exhibit 50: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -Key news

Exhibit 53: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Authentic Brands Group LLC

Exhibit 54: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Overview

Exhibit 55: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Authentic Brands Group LLC -Key news

Exhibit 57: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Authentic Brands Group LLC - Segment focus

11.5 Groupe Chantelle

Exhibit 59: Groupe Chantelle - Overview

Exhibit 60: Groupe Chantelle - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Groupe Chantelle - Key offerings

11.6 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Exhibit 62: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Overview

Exhibit 63: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Business segments

Exhibit 64: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB -Key news

Exhibit 65: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Segment focus

11.7 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 67: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Hanesbrands Inc. -Key news

Exhibit 70: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 L Brands Inc.

Exhibit 72: L Brands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: L Brands Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: L Brands Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: L Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: MASH Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: MASH Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: MASH Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 80: PVH Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 81: PVH Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: PVH Corp. -Key news

Exhibit 83: PVH Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 85: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Ralph Lauren Corp. -Key news

Exhibit 88: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 90: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Wacoal Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio