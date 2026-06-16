Sleepy Florida Beach Town Gets Waldorf Astoria, Ritz-Carlton, Armani Casa & W Residences Condo Developments

Pompano Beach Is Surging With Oceanfront Condo Construction and Record-Breaking Penthouse Sales

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida beach town that many people never heard of is making headlines for the record-setting sales of two penthouse Pompano Beach oceanfront condos. The Pompano Beach Waldorf Astoria Residences recently announced two record real estate sales for the area with $17.1 and $18.1 million penthouse contracts. Built on a lot that sat vacant for years, the Waldorf Astoria will have 92 units with 200 feet of beachfront access and 12,000 square feet of interior amenities. The first Waldorf Astoria property without a hotel component, the penthouse units include both ocean and Intracoastal Waterway views plus outdoor summer kitchens and private plunge pools. The Waldorf Astoria Residences is 85% sold with the remaining condos starting about $3 million. The development is about halfway built now, with completion expected in 2027.

But that's not the only news about luxury condominiums in Pompano Beach! Just a couple of blocks from the Waldorf Astoria, the Ritz-Carlton Residences have been under construction since 2023, with completion expected later this year. Similar to the Waldorf, the Ritz-Carlton Beach Tower will consist of 32 floors on 250 feet of oceanfront, 117 two and three-bedroom condo residences, and six penthouse units. Amenities will include a restaurant, bar, and grill, two oceanfront infinity pools, an oceanfront fitness center with a juice bar, a dedicated wellness center and treatment rooms, a hair salon and barbershop, and his-and-hers spas. Across the street is their Marina Tower with 88 residences, Intracoastal views, a private marina with 13 boat slips, a resort-style pool, a sunset pool deck, pickleball courts, a bocce court, a putting green, an LED entertainment space, and a private dog park. The Marina Tower is sold out, while the Beach Tower has two penthouse residences left with prices of $5.7 million and $6.3 million. A few of the Beach Tower pre-construction condo buyers have put their contracts up for sale privately using "pocket listings" to transfer ownership. The Ritz Carlton "pocket listings" start at $3.1 million.

Just a few blocks from the Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton, the Armani Casa Residences and the W Resort Residences are in pre-construction sales. And nearby also in pre-construction is Ocean580 with 17 oceanfront apartments. Pompano Beach has more oceanfront condo buildings under construction or in pre-construction than any other Florida beach town.

Although Pompano Beach was a sleepy beach town for years, overlooked by almost everyone, it still had some of the widest beaches and bluest ocean water on the East Coast. But now, Pompano Beach is on the map with developers, vacationers and new condo buyers coming to the surging beach town. The Pompano Beach city government is fully committed to the boom times, investing over $50 million in public infrastructure improvements, including $12 million for a state-of-the-art fishing pier that is free for both locals and visitors. Just offshore a bit is Shipwreck Park, an underwater collection of 17 shipwrecks and underwater sculptures, including a 324-foot New York City sludge tanker, a 325-foot British steamship, and a 107-foot Army tugboat. The underwater sculptures include a life-sized card-dealing shark, a mermaid, and a 12-foot humanoid robot scuba diver. A block from the beach, a new 10,000-square-foot jellyfish museum recently opened, showcasing over 25 species of cold-water and tropical jellyfish. The Hillsboro Lighthouse, at the beach's northern edge, has one of the world's most powerful light beams. Visitors can walk to the top of the lighthouse by reserving a tour through the Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society.

Things are also happening away from the city's beach, including a Greg Norman Signature Golf Course, a newly expanded Harrah's casino complex, and the 247-acre Fern Forest Nature Center where visitors can walk a one-mile Prairie Overlook Trail to see a prehistoric-looking Florida swamp and climb a 20-foot-tall observation platform. The city is also making significant investments in a 75-acre downtown makeover, including a 12-block "waterwalk" inspired by San Antonio's River Walk, and nine acres of dedicated green space for events, farmers' markets, and festivals.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com is a real estate agency in Pompano Beach, Florida.

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals