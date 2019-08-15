Sleepypod Brings Safety to Everyday Pet Essentials with New "Everyday Collection"

Colors: Blue Lagoon, Pink Peony, Brilliant Copper, Charcoal Gray

Small $17.99 , Medium $19.99 , Large 24.99

Power Collar

High tensile strength nylon webbing with the power to withstand 1000 pounds of force.

Colors: Blue Lagoon, Pink Peony, Brilliant Copper, Charcoal Gray

Large $24.99

Breakaway Collar

High tensile strength nylon webbing with a breakaway clasp that releases with pressure.

Colors: Blue Lagoon, Pink Peony, Brilliant Copper, Charcoal Gray

Small $12.99

Power Leash

Six-foot leash with built-in traffic handle for extra control plus convenience of bag loop. Composed of high tensile strength nylon webbing and high strength snap hook that will withstand 1000 pounds of force.

Colors: Blue Lagoon/Lime, Pink Peony/Taupe, Brilliant Copper/Stone, Charcoal Gray/Silver

Small $29.99 , Large $34.99

Traffic Leash

Eighteen-inch traffic leash for extra control plus convenience of bag loop. Composed of high tensile strength nylon webbing and high strength snap hook that will withstand 1000 pounds of force.

Colors: Blue Lagoon/Lime, Pink Peony/Taupe, Brilliant Copper/Stone, Charcoal Gray/Silver

$19.99

Martingale Cat Harness

Unique, high-grade breathable mesh cat walking harness design incorporates a martingale to prevent escape from harness.

Colors: Midnight Blue, Pink Peony, Strawberry Red, Jet Black, Glacier Silver

Small $26.99 , Medium 28.99, Large 29.99

Specifications and Additional Information

http://sleepypod.com/new2019

Available for Purchase

October 15, 2019

Downloadable Images

https://www.flickr.com/photos/153084126@N07/albums

About Sleepypod

Look behind every Sleepypod design and you will find multiple functions, durable materials, and safety beyond compare. Sleepypod pet products have earned numerous awards and accolades for safety and design innovation.

Sleepypod designs advanced crash test pets for the purpose of car safety research, testing its carriers and safety harnesses at U.S., Canadian, and European child safety seat standards. Every Sleepypod car safety restraint has been independently tested and certified with a top safety rating from the Center for Pet Safety. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. http://sleepypod.com

SOURCE Sleepypod

Related Links

http://sleepypod.com

