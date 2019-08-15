Sleepypod Brings Safety to Everyday Pet Essentials with New "Everyday Collection"
The new Sleepypod Everyday Collection is made from hardwearing textiles having distinct lusters and hues.
Aug 15, 2019, 16:00 ET
PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for redefining pet products, today unveils a collection of innovative products designed with safety, reliability, and beauty in mind. The new Sleepypod Everyday collection is made from hardwearing textiles having distinct lusters and hues.
Locking Martingale Collar
Unique collar design provides the gentle control of a martingale collar but also securely fastens for off-leash use.
- Colors: Blue Lagoon, Pink Peony, Brilliant Copper, Charcoal Gray
- Small $17.99, Medium $19.99, Large 24.99
Power Collar
High tensile strength nylon webbing with the power to withstand 1000 pounds of force.
- Colors: Blue Lagoon, Pink Peony, Brilliant Copper, Charcoal Gray
- Large $24.99
Breakaway Collar
High tensile strength nylon webbing with a breakaway clasp that releases with pressure.
- Colors: Blue Lagoon, Pink Peony, Brilliant Copper, Charcoal Gray
- Small $12.99
Power Leash
Six-foot leash with built-in traffic handle for extra control plus convenience of bag loop. Composed of high tensile strength nylon webbing and high strength snap hook that will withstand 1000 pounds of force.
- Colors: Blue Lagoon/Lime, Pink Peony/Taupe, Brilliant Copper/Stone, Charcoal Gray/Silver
- Small $29.99, Large $34.99
Traffic Leash
Eighteen-inch traffic leash for extra control plus convenience of bag loop. Composed of high tensile strength nylon webbing and high strength snap hook that will withstand 1000 pounds of force.
- Colors: Blue Lagoon/Lime, Pink Peony/Taupe, Brilliant Copper/Stone, Charcoal Gray/Silver
- $19.99
Martingale Cat Harness
Unique, high-grade breathable mesh cat walking harness design incorporates a martingale to prevent escape from harness.
- Colors: Midnight Blue, Pink Peony, Strawberry Red, Jet Black, Glacier Silver
- Small $26.99, Medium 28.99, Large 29.99
Specifications and Additional Information
http://sleepypod.com/new2019
Available for Purchase
October 15, 2019
Downloadable Images
https://www.flickr.com/photos/153084126@N07/albums
About Sleepypod
Look behind every Sleepypod design and you will find multiple functions, durable materials, and safety beyond compare. Sleepypod pet products have earned numerous awards and accolades for safety and design innovation.
Sleepypod designs advanced crash test pets for the purpose of car safety research, testing its carriers and safety harnesses at U.S., Canadian, and European child safety seat standards. Every Sleepypod car safety restraint has been independently tested and certified with a top safety rating from the Center for Pet Safety. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. http://sleepypod.com
Sleepypod
