Sleepypod Celebrates 15 Years of Creativity and Design Innovation

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for making safety tested pet products, will mark its 15-year anniversary on October 15, 2021. In celebration of the milestone, Sleepypod will offer discounts to consumers and retail partners. On October 15, consumers will automatically receive a 30 percent discount at checkout on any purchase from the Sleepypod U.S. and Sleepypod Canada stores. This consumer discount is valid for one day only and while supplies last. For 15 days, from October 15 to October 30, retailers in the U.S. will receive a 15 percent discount on wholesale orders. Limitations apply to wholesale purchases.