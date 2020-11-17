"Sleigh" your holiday shopping with UniKeep's Holiday Gift Guide

The Gift Guide binder kit collection features 6 binder categories, all designed and curated as thoughtful gifts for organization and inspiration. Mini-binders for sports trading cards, recipes, travel, gardening, medical and video games are among the company's top sellers.

UniKeep's Holiday Gift Guide includes full and mini-sized binders for:

Home & Garden

Family & Events

Collections & Displays

Entertainment & Leisure

Crafting & Organizing

Video Games

"This year has shown us that participation in hobbies and crafts is stronger than it's ever been because we need happy diversions like never before. Focusing on activities like stamp collecting, scrapbooking, or working on a family tree brings us joy and contentment. That's why our Holiday Gift Guide is especially meaningful this year," said Michele Cole, President of UniKeep.

UniKeep binders provide a single-source storage system for hobbyists and collectors that allows easy accessibility with a snap-closing, portable case. The binders' poly rings or standard metal rings and case binder allow users to easily add and switch out items and purchase additional accessory pages to hold even more collectibles.

UniKeep binders are made in the USA of 100% polypropylene and are recyclable. These binders are stackable, reusable and provide archival safe, long term storage for collectibles, photos and documents.

SOURCE UniKeep