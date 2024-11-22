Sleighing the Digital Divide with Black Friday Tech Deals

Holiday Mix & Match Deal puts tech and accessories under your tree for $200 or less!

DETROIT, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Human-I-T, a nonprofit dedicated to providing equitable access to technology, is making it easier than ever for holiday shoppers to access affordable tech while giving back to their community. The "Mix and Match Deal," allows individuals to purchase devices and accessories at prices that fit any budget—all while supporting efforts to close the digital divide.

"For the past 12 years, Human-I-T has been laser-focused on three things: making technology accessible and affordable, offering digital navigation support to those who need it most, and saving our planet by keeping e-waste out of landfills," said Graeme Jackson, Marketing and Content Manager at Human-I-T. "The 'Holiday Mix & Match Deal' helps us achieve all three goals, and the best part is that everyone benefits."

Available from Friday, November 29th, through Monday, December 30th, the deal offers customers the chance to bundle one device—a tablet, Chromebook, or 2-in-1 device—with one accessory of their choice, including JBL speakers, headphones, a protective laptop sleeve, or a wireless keyboard for $200 or less.

For families, students, or job seekers who may struggle to afford essential technology, this initiative is more than a sale—it's a lifeline. Human-I-T believes that in today's digital world, access to reliable technology isn't a luxury; it's a basic human right.

"This isn't just about shopping," added Jackson. "It's about providing hope, opportunity, and connection to those who need it most. When you shop with us, you're not only getting a great deal—you're helping to change lives."

The Mix & Match Deal is only available for a limited time. By shopping at Human-I-T's online store customers can brighten their holiday while directly supporting underserved communities.

