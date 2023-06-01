Slenergy Launches iShare-Home Residential Energy Solution in Munich

News provided by

SLENERGY

01 Jun, 2023, 04:55 ET

MUNICH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, Slenergy hosted a remarkable brand and new product release ceremony in Munich, Germany. During the event, Slenergy officially introduced its innovative residential energy solution, iShare-Home, with an ambition to assist customers in reducing energy costs, achieving energy independence, and minimizing their carbon footprint.

Continue Reading
Group Photo of Slenergy's "Lighting Up The Future" Event
Group Photo of Slenergy's "Lighting Up The Future" Event

Esteemed guests from the new energy industry, prestigious institutions, media representatives, and valued partners from across Europe attended the event, making it a truly historic moment for Slenergy. The entire ceremony exuded the company's commitment to a sustainable future. Captivating sketches illustrating energy independence and heartfelt tributes to the power of light created a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The event commenced with an inspiring video speech delivered by Slenergy's CEO, Pensee Liu. He emphasized the importance of technological innovation, cost control, and system efficiency in driving the development of sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy solutions. Through product innovation, vertical industrial chain integration and precision manufacturing advantages, Slenergy aims to provide customers with easier, more efficient, reliable and cost-effective smart energy solutions, ensuring their peace of mind and comfort.

The highlight of the event was the eagerly awaited unveiling of the iShare-Home residential energy solution. iShare-Home is an all-in-one solution featuring standardized system design, modular product design, easy installation and smart energy management. This innovative system includes a hybrid inverter, energy storage, a cable set, and smart monitoring system that tracks real-time data and can be remotely upgraded through a cloud platform.

During his address, Touareg Tong, President of Overseas Sales Center of Slenergy, expressed the company's strong belief in light and its unwavering commitment to clean energy. He pointed out that Slenergy's continuous pursuit of technological innovations and adherence to precision manufacturing standards are deeply rooted in the company's vision for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Slenergy is actively expanding its market reach and striving to make the benefits of green energy accessible to a wider audience. The company will participate in Intersolar Europe from June 14 to 16. Visitors can explore Slenergy at booth B3.370, where the comprehensive product family will be showcased.

As a visionary player in the new energy industry, Slenergy is dedicated to upgrading the sector with precision manufacturing standards and creating rewarding products with innovative technologies. The successful launch in Munich, Germany, signifies a milestone for Slenergy on its path to becoming a world-leading provider of sustainable smart energy solutions.

SOURCE SLENERGY

Also from this source

Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.