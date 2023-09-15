Slenergy to Unveil its Game-Changing iShare-Home Solar Solution in Italy

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world increasingly focused on sustainable living and renewable energy solutions, Slenergy has emerged as a pioneering force in the residential solar industry. Following its successful debut in Germany, this May, the company is now gearing up for another groundbreaking announcement. Slenergy is about to unveil its cutting-edge one-stop solar solution, the iShare-Home tailored for the Italian market, at an exclusive event in Milan on October 13.

Slenergy's iShare-Home One-Stop Residential Energy Solution

Slenergy's sustainable journey began with a commitment to making solar energy accessible and simplified for homeowners. The company's active participation in renowned events like SNEC and Intersolar has solidified its reputation as a leader in residential solar solutions. During these events, the iShare-Home solution has captured considerable attention for its standardized and modular product design, simplified installation process and smart energy management system.

Since its debut in May, Slenergy has made an indelible mark on the European solar landscape, particularly in Germany. The company's comprehensive local support, covering pre-sales, sales, after-sales, and product service, has contributed to its success in the German market. Slenergy's engineers have just concluded a month-long training and guidance tour across Germany, with one-stop technical salons continuing to roll out.

In Spain, Slenergy maintains its strong presence by establishing a local subsidiary and warehouse in Madrid and forming a network of local key channel partners. The upcoming participation in the UNEF X Foro Solar by the Spanish subsidiary further underscores the company's commitment to knowledge-sharing and industrial development.

The Milan event will serve as a platform for Slenergy to showcase its vision for residential solar solutions in Italy. After years of diligent research and market analysis, Slenergy has developed tailored one-stop solar solutions for the Italian market. Guided by the principle of making life easier through easy energy, the company aims to extend the benefits of green energy to Italian households, ultimately contributing to their energy independence.

The Slenergy new product launch in Italy is scheduled for October 13 at the Excelsior Hotel Gallia in Milan. Esteemed professionals from the Italian new energy industry will be invited to witness the shining example of innovation, the iShare-Home one-stop residential energy solution. Moreover, during the event, guests will have the opportunity to engage in discussions aimed at advancing the cause of a more sustainable planet.

SOURCE SLENERGY