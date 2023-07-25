Slenergy's Partner Training & Guidance Tour: Enhancing Client Experience in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated partner training and guidance tour in Germany at the end of July. This tour comes after Slenergy's successful introduction of its groundbreaking iShare-Home one-stop residential solar energy solution at a prestigious brand and new product release event in Munich on May 31.

Designed to address current challenges in the residential solar energy landscape, Slenergy's iShare-Home system offers capacities ranging from 4-15 kW. It incorporates a hybrid inverter, energy storage, a cable set, and smart monitoring system that enables real-time data tracking and remote upgrades via a cloud platform. Notably, this cutting-edge one-stop solution stands out with its standardized system and modular product design, simplified installation process and smart energy management system.

With European countries as its primary target market, Slenergy has witnessed an overwhelming response to the iShare-Home solution. Over 1000 kits have been sold, predominantly through collaborations with installers, particularly in Germany, Spain and Italy. Slenergy's sales channels have expanded throughout Germany and across Europe. The first shipment of iShare-Home kits has already been delivered to customers on July 24, and the second shipment is expected to arrive in August.

Recognizing the significance of establishing a strong local presence to better satisfy clients' demands, Slenergy has invested significantly in dedicated local sales and service teams, warehousing capabilities and legal structure across the entire value chain. The German subsidiary is operational now, and plans are underway to open the doors of the Spanish subsidiary this July.

In pursuit of superior customer service, Slenergy's solution engineer team is organizing an installation training and guidance tour this month. This tailored tour will begin with specialized training courses for prioritized channel partners in various regions of Germany.

Each training course, spanning approximately one day, will provide comprehensive insights into the iShare-Home solution, along with meticulous on-site installation training and guidance. Thoughtfully tailored to meet clients' specific demands, the course covers all essential technical aspects and safety protocols, aiming to ensure flawless installations.

Driven by a commitment to create a more sustainable new energy industry, Slenergy strives to upgrade the sector with precision manufacturing standards and innovative technologies. By empowering clients with a one-stop solution and providing them peace of mind, Slenergy aspires to facilitate energy independence and foster a sustainable future for all.

