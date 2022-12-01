SLG Lighting Opens High Tech Warehouse, Expands US Presence and Service Capabilities

STAFFORD, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLG Lighting is expanding its US presence by opening a warehouse to expand the Houston metropolitan area headquarters campus. This 150,000 square foot building represents a 30% increase in US infrastructure and reflects SLG's continued dedication to providing a superior customer experience.

SLG's 150,000 square foot warehouse is fully stocked and incorporates state-of-the-art inventory and storage systems.

This state-of-the-art warehouse includes an inventory storage area with a comprehensive racking system that reaches to the ceiling and self-guiding forklifts. It also includes a showroom for in-house demonstrations and a viewing area of the assembly floor, a corporate training center with interactive displays, and office space.

The warehouse is fully stocked with more than 7000 pallets of inventory. Customers will benefit from short lead times and quick turnaround of new and existing products, which is a rarity in a global environment of inventory shortfalls.

SLG also broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in June of this year. This building will add 80,000 square feet of manufacturing, assembly and design capability to SLG's growing portfolio of quality lighting products.

Michael Wu, Chief Executive Officer of SLG, states, "This vertical expansion will give our customers the best of all scenarios by offering the most compelling lead times and availability that anyone has to offer. We are excited to put these pieces together, showing our partners that we put their experience first. I feel it's my duty to pay back the efforts of our employees and partners by opening these new facilities and to welcome them as they have welcomed me and my team."

Contact SLG to set up a tour of the new headquarters and warehouse.

Subscribe to SLG's newsletter, Brighter Things , for more news.

About SLG

Spring Lighting Group® has a 20-year manufacturing history producing luminaires using only the highest quality components. Precision engineering and extensive testing show SLG products will stand the test of time and provide customers with lighting solutions they can trust for years to come. Visit SLGUS.com to learn more.

Contact: Erin Kelly

Tel.: (612) 963-7908

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.slgus.com

SOURCE SLG Lighting