SLI Announces Acquisition of GigaWave Technologies

In its second acquisition in 2020, Sunset Learning Institute (SLI), an innovative leader in the authorized corporate and public sector IT training and education, announced that it has acquired wireless networking and cybersecurity training company, GigaWave Technologies.

The acquisition of GigaWave by SLI has come about to better serve its customers by expanding competency and expertise in the Wireless LAN, RF, and Broadband areas.

SLI has been providing expertise in IT instructor-led and on-demand training, learning development, on-site talent, and managed education services for over 25 years. Adding additional Wireless capabilities to SLI's portfolio will contribute greatly to its goal of servicing its customers' training and educational needs as a single-source provider. "GigaWave has long been a partner of SLI, and leader as an education provider in the Wireless training industry. Since its founding and over the twenty (20) years under Charles' leadership, GigaWave built a reputation of being the go-to technical experts in wireless technology," says SLI CEO, Rick Morgan.

As a leading provider of Wireless Networking and Cyber Security education services, GigaWave provides innovative Wireless Networking and Cyber Security curriculum and education services for IT professionals who want to know how to design, install, secure or troubleshoot high-performance Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) and bridging technologies or defend their networks against the cyber-attacks of today's hostile world. GigaWave is an authorized Cisco Learning Partner, an EC-Council Accredited Training Center and a CWNP Authorized Training Center. GigaWave has a proven track record of helping tens of thousands of engineers in the wireless and cybersecurity worlds gain the certifications they need to further their careers and provide exceptional value to their employers. "I am very excited to have GigaWave become part of Sunset Learning Institute's portfolio. Their vision and leadership will be critical in the continued success of the GigaWave legacy," says GigaWave President, Charles Sablatura.

This transaction is effective October 1, 2020.

About SLI

Sunset Group Ltd. (dba Sunset Learning Institute), a Learning Solutions Company based in Reston, VA, acquired Colorado Computer Training Institute (CCTI) in 2002. CCTI was renamed Sunset Learning Institute (SLI). Through its 12-year history as one of the 8 original Authorized Cisco Training providers, CCTI was recognized for providing high quality, high end-technology training for IT professionals. Since the acquisition in 2002, SLI has been a top IT training company. Its goal is to help customers optimize their technology investments by providing convenient, high-quality technical training that customers can rely on.

About GigaWave

GigaWave Technologies offers innovative wireless networking courses for IT professionals who want to know how to design, install, secure or troubleshoot high-performance Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) and bridging technologies. As a leading provider of WLAN curriculum development and wireless services, GigaWave provides its trademark, high-caliber, hands-on training techniques to progressive organizations across the globe. GigaWave specializes in wireless networking and has attained an unrivaled level of WLAN expertise to further their careers and provide exceptional value to their employers.

