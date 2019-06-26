Slice Announces Appointment of New Board Member

NEW YORK, June, 26 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice , the online pizza ordering platform for local pizzerias, today announced the addition of Deirdre Bigley, Chief Marketing Officer for Bloomberg L.P., to its Board of Directors. Her appointment expands the Board to five current members.

Bigley joins Slice with 25 years of experience as an accomplished marketing communications executive whose career has focused on elevating the high-technology and financial services industries. She currently oversees marketing for all Bloomberg businesses globally, including overall market management, brand strategy, digital, content, events and the in-house creative agency.

Prior to joining Bloomberg in 2009, Bigley spent thirteen years at IBM, where she served as Vice President of World Wide Advertising and Interactive, and Vice President of Worldwide Brand, spearheading a number of pivotal marketing and sales initiatives. She has been honored with a variety of awards, including AWNY Top 50 Women in Advertising, the Gertrude Crain Award for Top Women in Business Marketing, B2B Magazine Top Marketer and Top Integrated Campaign and Working Mother Magazine's Top "Established Mom" Award.

In addition to Slice, Bigley serves on the Board of Directors of Shutterstock, Inc., Wix.com, and MAKERS, devoted to the fight for gender equality. Her expansive background in marketing to a global audience and egalitarian efforts to provide equal opportunity in the workplace will bring a fresh perspective to Slice, continuing the company's commitment to stay innovative and diversify its workforce.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Bigley to the Slice Board of Directors," said Ilir Sela, founder and CEO, Slice. "Her deep experience at world-class companies and agencies will provide an invaluable viewpoint, and her advocacy on behalf of workplace equality is a tremendous strength. We are excited to apply her relevant skills to recruit and advance a diversity of talents, a critical factor for powering Slice's future."

"I'm honored and excited to be joining Slice's Board of Directors, a company committed to championing the mom and pop shops so vital to the American restaurant economy," said Bigley. "Slice has demonstrated explosive growth since its launch in 2016, and I look forward to helping the team further its mission to empower small businesses, as well as the pizza fans who love to support these beloved shops."

About Slice

Slice is the leading online and mobile pizza ordering platform that connects every pizza lover with their favorite authentic, local pizzeria. Customers can find pizza near them, place an order through Slice's website, iOS or Android app, and check out with a stored payment method, PayPal, or Apple Pay, making the process as seamless and quick as possible. Slice's marketing and innovative technology solutions allow independent pizzerias in over 11,000 cities nationwide to grow their business and maintain control of their brand locally. Every order is supported by Slice's 24/7 customer service team to ensure all orders are successfully processed. Founded in 2010 by Ilir Sela, Slice is a privately held company headquartered in New York. To date, Slice has raised $20 million from GGV Capital, Primary Ventures and others. For more information, please visit Slicelife.com or download the Slice iOS or Android app.

