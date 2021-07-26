Slice Announces New CFO

Jayant joins Slice from Amazon, where he most recently spent four years as Director of Worldwide Corporate Development. In that role, he led corporate development activities in Europe, Middle East and Africa, into advanced technologies such as robotics and autonomous driving, and into fintech and payments. Jayant also represented Amazon's interest as a board member for Deliveroo, the premier food delivery company in Europe. Prior to his time at Amazon, he worked for GenPact, Credit Suisse and i2 Technologies.

"We are excited to have Jayant join Slice. His broad financial and strategic experience, particularly his understanding of how technology is reshaping all categories, will be an incredible asset to our company," said Ilir Sela, founder and CEO of Slice. "The business is at an exciting inflection point and I'm confident Jayant will play an integral role as we enter this next stage of growth and scale to over $1 billion in annual pizza sales on Slice."

Jayant commented "Ilir has established a strong vision of empowering independent pizzerias and I look forward to partnering with the Slice team to further deliver on its mission and take Slice to the next level."

About Slice

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 16,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

slicelife.com | LinkedIn | Instagram |Twitter

Contact: Lauren Bazzini

[email protected]

SOURCE Slice