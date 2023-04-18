Slice Factory Opening New Location in Lyons, Illinois

Jumbo Slice Pizza Franchise Continues to Expand Throughout Chicagoland Due to High Demand

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice Factory - a Chicago-based pizza franchise looking to transcend the way the world enjoys pizza by the slice, is happy to announce the soft opening of its newest location in Lyons. The new restaurant, along with its signature morning to late night Slice Thru, will be located at 8744 Ogden Ave. in a thriving area in the Lyons community. All are invited to Slice Factory's newest location for its grand opening celebration on May 13th, with its official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 am, and will be giving away FREE 100 slices to the first 100 guests (limit one slice per person in line). Throughout the rest of the grand opening celebration, the Lyons location will be offer the discount of two jumbo slices for $10. This is an opportunity the Lyons community cannot miss! The franchise is home to Chicago's original jumbo slice and envisions being every neighborhood's favorite pizza shop by offering a unique experience while celebrating both family and food.

Slice Factory of Lyons will provide several unique amenities that will help create a welcoming and exciting pizza experience. A fast, convenient, one-of-a-kind experience is created through their strong focus on innovation. This is evident through their take on drive-thru service, which includes their signature morning to late night Slice Thru. The Slice Thru offers a competitive advantage against competitors and creates a more efficient and quicker process for guests to enjoy a fresh slice of pizza in under 3 minutes. The new location will provide an alcohol and beer bottle service, including locally brewed beers. Also offered are new Café gaming slot machines where people can test their luck and potentially come out winners.

"We have seen tremendous success with the Berwyn location throughout the years, but we were not able to serve the entire Lyons community through delivery," said Founder and President of Slice Factory Dom DiDiana. "Now with the new location in Lyons, we can keep up the high demand for our authentic and fresh jumbo slices, and we are thrilled to make a significant impact on the community."

Slice Factory has become known for Chicago's original jumbo pizza slices, ready to be served or delivered whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. In addition to its famous slices, the brand also serves wings, specialty fries, and fresh salads. Slice Factory is also one of the prominent leaders of technological advancements in the pizza industry, being recognized by Pizza Marketplace's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers." Additionally, Slice Factory has a strong focus on community involvement. Partnering with the communities they serve through their "Pizza with Purpose" program, the brand supports local fundraisers and other events.

In addition to the Slice Factory's jumbo slice and other menu offerings, people can enjoy having coffee, donuts, gelato and other pastries with a Sweet Spot partnership with the new Lyons location. The Lyons community can step up their morning routine, bring in friends for a late-night treat or grab a dozen for your colleagues at work with the new Sweet Spot. Sweet Spot values bringing more happiness and creating more smiles day or night, rain or shine.

"We do not plan on slowing down any time soon and are looking to further expand in Countryside and Cicero," said DiDiana. "We plan on growing the Slice Factory brand through our franchising opportunity and entering new markets in and outside the Chicagoland area. We are excited for the future of the franchise and what the Lyons location will offer to the community."

Slice Factory is actively looking for experienced entrepreneurs to expand their brand. Experience working in the food industry is preferred, but not required. The Slice Factory corporate team goes above and beyond to ensure its franchise partners have everything they need to efficiently run their business and continue carrying out its goal of bringing the ultimate family pizza experience. There is a franchise fee of $35,000 with a total investment of $210,000 to $356,000. For more information about Slice Factory or their franchise opportunity, please visit: https://www.franchiseslicefactory.com/.

About Slice Factory

Founded in 1998 and franchising since 2017, Slice Factory's mission is to transcend the way the world enjoys pizza by the slice. The franchise envisions to be every neighborhood's favorite slice shop and offer a unique experience celebrating both family and food. Serving authentic Chicago's original jumbo pizza slices along with a variety of specialty food items through their revolutionary concept, the brand provides guests with a fast and convenient way to enjoy good food. Slice Factory currently has 13 locations operating throughout Chicagoland. For more information on Slice Factory, please visit https://www.theslicefactory.com/ .

