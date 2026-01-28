Slice Global Equity Raises $25M Series A Led by Insight Partners to Advance AI-Native, Compliance-First Infrastructure for Global Equity

Funding follows strong growth as global companies, including unicorns such as Wiz, VAST and Wayve adopt Slice's AI-native, compliance-first infrastructure to operate equity across jurisdictions from a single system.

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice Global Equity, the AI-native global equity compliance and management platform for multinational companies, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from Fenwick and Cooley LLP (as investors) and existing investors TLV Partners, R-Squared Ventures and Jibe Ventures. The new capital brings Slice's total funding to $32 million and will be used to deepen Slice's AI-native compliance infrastructure, expand product and engineering, and scale go-to-market worldwide.

A new standard for global equity management

Equity has become global by default, but the underlying infrastructure hasn't. Finance, Legal, and HR teams are still forced to stitch together local tax rules, legal requirements, payroll coordination, and outdated equity tools, leading to significant risk and inefficiencies just to maintain a baseline of compliance.

Slice Global meaningfully reduces this friction by deploying agentic workflows that deeply integrate into existing finance and HR platforms. Unlike legacy tools that act as static records, require manual updating, and leave global compliance to spreadsheets and external counsel, Slice can actively "think" with the company by applying multi-jurisdiction tax and legal rules in the workflow and can support complex organizations as they scale. For CFO and finance teams, this translates into measurable operating impact, including reducing equity ops cycle times by 60%, cutting outside local counsel fees in multiple jurisdictions by 80%.

"We are making the world flat for equity by building the compliance-first AI-native infrastructure layer," said Maor Levran, Co-founder and CEO of Slice Global Equity. "By unifying equity management with global tax and legal rules, and automating multi-country workflows around withholding and proceeds distribution, CFOs can operate globally with the speed of AI-native software and the confidence of compliance."

Slice helps teams run the full equity lifecycle from a single system, including:

Equity operations: cap tables, grants, exercises, and reporting





cap tables, grants, exercises, and reporting Multi-country, compliance: jurisdiction-specific tax treatment, reporting triggers, and withholding requirements





jurisdiction-specific tax treatment, reporting triggers, and withholding requirements Workflow execution with controls: approvals, audit trails, and cross-functional coordination across finance, legal, HR, and payroll





approvals, audit trails, and cross-functional coordination across finance, legal, HR, and payroll Liquidity readiness: support for secondary transactions and proceeds distribution

"Companies are global from inception, but their equity infrastructure is still stuck in a domestic, pre-AI era," said Levran. "Slice is rebuilding global equity management to be AI-native and compliance-first so every company—from fast-growing startups to large-scale enterprises—can grant equity anywhere, to anyone, cost-efficiently and in full compliance."

Investor and customer validation

Insight Partners was familiar with the benefits of Slice before officially meeting the team – several of the firm's portfolio companies use Slice's AI-native platform to replace manual legal work and reduce risk.

"Across our portfolio, finance leaders consistently cite global equity compliance as one of the more painful, expensive, and risky parts of building a distributed company," said Hagi Schwartz, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We already have portfolio companies using the Slice platform and have seen first-hand how its AI-native, compliance-first approach can drive a fundamental shift away from legacy tools that merely do cap table math. We believe Slice is poised to define the new category of agentic global equity management, and we're excited to partner with Maor and the team as they scale this new standard."

One Slice customer from Insight's portfolio is cybersecurity leader Wiz.

"Managing global equity is a pervasive challenge for countless companies, typically involving disjointed processes and significant risk," said Fazal Merchant, CFO of Wiz. "The Slice team brings the combination of a practitioner's expertise and a founder's tenacity to finally solve this problem. Slice isn't just another tool; it's a world-class, customer-centric solution that uses AI to truly automate the complex reality of our global footprint. It's built to evolve and stay ahead, which is why we trust it as our system of record."

About Slice Global Equity

Slice is the leading global equity compliance and management platform for multinational companies backed by international tier1 VCs and leading law firms in the US. Slice automates the entire equity lifecycle and safeguards both companies and employees from regulatory risks and costly tax penalties—whether it's designing compliant plans, issuing grants, tracking employee mobility, or preparing for liquidity events, Slice keeps you protected in every country you operate. The platform is trusted by fast-growing startups, global unicorns, and multinational enterprises, including Wiz, Wayve, Aidoc, Orca, Silverfort, Avid, Augury, VAST Data, Aqua Security, Cyera, Optimove, Guesty, and many more. Enterprise-ready and secure, Slice meets the highest global standards for data privacy and protection, including SOC 2, SOC 1, ISO 27001, GDPR, and CPRA.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

