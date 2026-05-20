Slice House by Tony Gemignani Brings World Championship-Caliber Pizza to Colorado

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Pizza Brand Founded by 13-Time World Pizza Champion Expands in Colorado with Locations Now Open in Loveland and Boulder and Additional Restaurants Opening in Longmont and Denver Later This Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the acclaimed fast-casual pizza franchise founded by 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani, is expanding its presence across Colorado. With locations already open in Loveland and Boulder, Slice House is poised to welcome guests in Longmont and Denver later this year, solidifying Colorado as one of the brand's most significant growth markets in the country.

Led by an award-winning pizza master who has spent decades setting the standard for exceptional pizza across a wide range of styles, Slice House is Gemignani's fast-casual franchise concept designed to bring that same championship-level craft to everyday guests. As the brand expands its footprint in Colorado with more than a dozen locations on the horizon, the move reflects a natural alignment with the region's community-driven pizza culture and growing appetite for artisan styles, where quality ingredients, culinary innovation and neighborhood connection are at the heart of the dining experience.

"Colorado has such a vibrant and evolving food scene, making it an exciting place for Slice House to continue growing," said Gemignani. "We're proud to expand our presence here and introduce more communities across the state to the craftsmanship, quality, and variety that define Slice House and our world-class pizzas."

TONY GEMIGNANI – THE WORLD CHAMPION PIZZA MASTER BEHIND THE DOUGH

Tony Gemignani is widely regarded as one of the most decorated pizzaiolos in the world. He is an unprecedented 13 World Pizza Champion, four-time Guinness World Record holder, and winner of the 50 Top Pizza competition. His accolades also include being named World Champion Pizza Maker at the World Pizza Cup in Naples, Italy — the first American and non-Neapolitan ever to claim the honor — as well as two-time Food Network Gold Medalist, among many others. Gemignani founded the International School of Pizza, where he trained and certified hundreds of chefs and aspiring pizzaiolos from around the world, instilling in each the same obsession with technique, ingredient quality, and tradition that define his own kitchens. Additionally, he is a four-time author of books, including PIZZA BIBLE, distinguished as the definitive masterclass guide to creating diverse, professional-quality pizza styles at home, and The Pursuit of Pizza: Recipes from World Pizza Champions, a television personality, and a restaurateur whose flagship San Francisco restaurant, Tony's Pizza Napoletana, has been recognized as one of the best pizzerias in the world. Gemignani also appeared as an expert instructor on the Master Class GOAT series, which highlights the greatest individuals of all time, as they dig into their craft in a never-ending search for perfection.

Gemignani's influence extends far beyond his own restaurants. Through mentorship, formal training, and a tireless commitment to elevating the craft, he has helped shape a generation of pizza makers across the country, including in Colorado. Audrey Jane is among his most celebrated mentees and her Boulder-based Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage has garnered widespread acclaim.

THE ORIGIN OF SLICE HOUSE BY TONY GEMIGNANI

Slice House by Tony Gemignani first opened in 2010 as a counter-service slice concept within Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco's legendary North Beach neighborhood. The idea was to make the same award-winning pizzas in several regional styles available to guests in an approachable, fast-casual format. After much success, the brand launched its national franchise program and has since grown to more than 150 units open or in development across nine states. Slice House has earned consistent industry recognition, including a spot on Fast Casual's 25 Brands to Watch in 2026, Pizza Marketplace's Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2026 and the #1 Overall Brand in 2024, and Entrepreneur's Top 150 New & Emerging Franchises list for 2025.

What sets Slice House apart is its uncompromising commitment to craft in a fast-casual setting. The menu features four styles of handmade crust — New York, Grandma, Sicilian, and Detroit— available by the slice or whole pie, alongside salads, fresh pastas, and wings, and every recipe is created with the same culinary philosophy centered around quality ingredients, proper technique, and a genuine love for the craft that has made Gemignani a world champion. Beyond its core menu, Slice House is built for everyday convenience. With a signature lunch combo for high-quality meals on the go, as well as reliable, chef-driven catering for offices, teams, and events, Slice House tailors to every occasion with ease.

COLORADO EXPANSION PLANS FOR AWARD-WINNING PIZZA BRAND

Following the successful debut of of Colorado's first Slice House location in Loveland in October 2025 and a second opening in Boulder in January 2026, the brand is continuing its expansion across the state as a part of a 15-location development plan spanning the Front Range, mountain towns, and metro markets. Next up, local brand partners, Michael Tingus, Dean Crescenzi, and Miguel Gutierrez – who first introduced Slice House to Colorado – are set to open a new location in Longmont this summer.

"Opening the first Slice House in Colorado was something we were incredibly proud of," said Crescenzi. "Loveland embraced us from day one, and the response from the community has been amazing. It's been an honor introducing Tony's vision and craft to Colorado guests, and we're excited to continue growing with the opening of Slice House in Longmont soon."

The brand's momentum will continue in Denver with highly anticipated openings led by brand partner, Jamey Cutter, who brought Slice House to Boulder. The Denver market represents a significant opportunity for Slice House to establish itself in one of the country's most dynamic and food-forward cities.

"Denver has a passionate and discerning dining community, and I genuinely believe Slice House is exactly what this city has been waiting for," said Cutter. "People here care deeply about quality and the story behind what they're eating, and there is no better story in pizza than Tony Gemignani's. I look forward to opening our doors and letting Denver guests experience what makes Slice House so special."

For opening updates and more information on Slice House by Tony Gemignani, visit www.slicehouse.com and follow along @SliceHouse.

ABOUT SLICE HOUSE BY TONY GEMIGNANI

Slice House by Tony Gemignani is a dynamic pizzeria concept led by award-winning pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani. Last year, Tony earned two spots on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2025 List: #3 for his flagship San Francisco restaurant, Tony's Pizza Napoletana, and #33 for Pizza Rock by Tony Gemignani. He was also recognized on the 50 Top Pizza World 2025, where Tony's Pizza Napoletana ranked #10 globally. Slice House, Tony's celebrated fast-casual franchise, delivers an artisan pizza experience rooted in the 2010 origins of his North Beach, San Francisco pizzeria, all within an artistic and energetic atmosphere. With 150 units currently open or in development, Slice House has set the standard in the fast-casual segment, offering an extensive menu that features four styles of handmade crust, including traditional New York, homestyle Grandma, rustic Sicilian, and robust Detroit-style pizzas, available by the slice or whole pizza. The complete menu includes salads, fresh pastas, and wings. As 2024's #1 Overall Brand by Pizza Marketplace's Top 100 Movers & Shakers and recognized on Fast Casual's 25 Brands to Watch in 2026, Slice House invites entrepreneurs nationwide to join its rapidly expanding franchise program, carrying forward Tony's craft through authentic recipes and a flexible, proven business model tailored for diverse dining and delivery platforms.

Media Contacts: Sarah Nardolillo, Siena Di Roma, Kiara McMahon and Elizabeth Dewey at J. Wade Public Relations at [email protected].

SOURCE Slice House by Tony Gemignani