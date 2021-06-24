Slice is Looking to Recruit Someone from Every State to Eat Pizza for a Year

50 representatives (one from each state) will be selected to receive $2,000+ in pizza, cash and prizes. Tweet this

If you're passionate about small business and love pizza, apply for this role of a lifetime. 50 representatives will be selected to receive $2,000+ in pizza, cash and prizes. Applicants can apply to represent their state in Slice's P.I.E. Society of America and get free pizza for an entire year.

"Independent pizzerias are the heart of every community and who better to evangelize the best local pizzerias than the locals themselves," said Slice's Chief Business Officer, PJ Oleksak. "Slice has over 16,000 pizzerias in our network spanning across all 50 states — and now, we're looking for the eaters who are as obsessed with pizza as we are to taste the pies and tell the stories of the most delicious independents pizzerias on the map."

What they'll get:

A year's supply of free pizza ( $1,300 value)

value) A $500 stipend to get to travel and try new pizzerias in your state throughout the year

stipend to get to travel and try new pizzerias in your state throughout the year A whole slew of Slice gear to represent their home state

A content creation kit with tools and tech to help document their pizza journey

What they'll do:

Visit and order from new pizza shops every week

Capture content that shares the unique story behind the pizza

Evangelize your state's best pizzerias

Eat pizza!!

The search starts on Thursday, June 24th, and will wrap on July 30th. The winners will be notified on August 13th.

Think you have what it takes to join Slice's P.I.E Society and represent your state as its Resident Head of Pizza? If you're passionate about small business and love pizza, apply for this role of a lifetime.

For more information or to apply for the P.I.E. Society contest, please visit slicepiesociety.com .

About Slice

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 16,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

