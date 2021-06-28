Slice Launches Enhancements to Empower Independent Pizzerias

Learn more about Slice Payments and Slice Delivery Management at sliceregister.com. Tweet this

As part of this rollout, shops using Slice Register will have access to Slice Delivery Management, a first of its kind solution that addresses the pain points of managing order delivery and gives pizzerias an optimal alternative to using costly delivery apps. The end-to-end logistics solution automates order batching, assignment, routing, and provides status tracking to both the shop and the consumer.

"These new features enhance our suite of product offerings as we continue to put the tools and technology that Domino's franchisees receive directly into the hands of independent pizzeria owners," said Slice CEO and Founder Ilir Sela. "These independents face a unique set of challenges brought on by Big Pizza competition and predatory delivery apps. With all of our innovations, we're aiming to solve some of the biggest pain points for shops and make it easier for them to take on more orders and maximize revenue."

ABOUT SLICE:

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 16,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

