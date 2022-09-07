Slice® Launches New Direct to Consumer Website to Bring Finger-Friendly® Tools to All for Unboxing, DIY, Arts & Crafts, and Everyday Cutting Needs

As a trusted safety brand by major industries, Slice is expanding its brand to consumers looking for safe, reliable, and ergonomic cutting tools to make their everyday household tasks easier

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice®, a brand known for its award-winning cutting tools, has launched a new direct-to-consumer website to bring safer and effective cutting tools to households across the country. Long trusted by companies including Boeing, General Electric, and Tesla, Slice tools have reduced lacerations and blade-related injuries in several major industries through the brand's proprietary Finger-Friendly® blade technology. Now, Slice tools can be ordered directly from the brand's website for everyday cutting needs, from unboxing packages of all sizes to arts & crafts, DIY household projects, meal-prep and more.

As a result of consumer demand, Slice is offering through its new direct-to-consumer website their award-winning safety cutters that cater to a variety of everyday needs. Slice tools can be used for many daily cutting tasks around the home like opening online orders and pesky food packaging, tackling home renovation projects, or breaking down cardboard boxes for recycling. Slice also offers products for outdoor adventurers to use on their next outing, as well as tools all artists, from kids to professionals, will love to use to create their next stunning piece of artwork.

Slice's proprietary Finger-Friendly® blade technology offers a safer alternative to traditional metal blades due to their unique blade shape that has a smaller initial cutting zone. Slice blades were designed to cut everything except the user and the smaller cutting zone also reduces the risk of cutting the contents inside of packages.

"I was overwhelmed by the positive reviews, not only from key business partners, but also from consumers buying our product through Amazon. Through that, we saw a huge need for safer, effective, and easy-to-use cutting tools for consumers at home," said TJ Scimone, Founder and CEO of Slice. "The launch of our new consumer shopping experience marks the next step in allowing more people to access the tools they need."

Best-selling products in the line of over 50 tools include the Slice Box Cutter, Safety Cutter, EDC Folding Knife and Mini Cutter. In addition to being able to purchase these products individually, Slice is also offering discounted bundles on their website which include the ideal products for different use cases. The Moving Bundle makes moving day easier than ever with the Box Cutter, Safety Cutter and Mini Cutter while the Kitchen Bundle helps tackle meal prep or getting ready for the next cocktail party with the Large Scissors, Safety Cutter and Mini Cutter. Other bundles include the Wrap Rage Bundle, Recycling Relief Bundle, Recycling Pro Bundle, Convenience Bundle, Best Sellers Bundle, DIY Kids & Crafting Bundle, Artist Bundle, and DIY Home Bundle.

The bundles and all Slice cutters feature its proprietary Finger-Friendly® blades which are not only safer, but also are built to last. Slice blades are made from 100% zirconium oxide, which means the blade will never rust and lasts 11.2x longer than traditional metal blades. For added convenience, Slice cutters feature an ambidextrous design and utilize a shorter cutting edge so the blade will not damage the contents inside of a package.

On the new website, customers can search Slice products based on use case to find the right tool for the job and can also access Slice's library of helpful articles on topics including blade safety and Slice's unique technology and materials.

About Slice

Slice reimagines everyday cutting tools, making them safer and easier to use. Slice continues to revolutionize the tools market with a new breed of safety blades. Its vast product line leverages a proprietary manufacturing process that creates a first-of-its-kind, high performing, and Finger-Friendly® blade that serves as a compelling safety cutting solution to users. Slice has quickly gained brand recognition in commercial and consumer markets both in the U.S. and internationally. Slice is owned by Safety Products Global, a leading U.S. manufacturer of safety cutting solutions for over 70 years. The company has a proven track record of introducing innovative safety cutting solutions to customers, fueled by their expertise in engineering and manufacturing. Learn more at SliceProducts.com and on Instagram , Facebook , or YouTube .

