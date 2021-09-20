Slice Launches The Nation's Largest Retail Gaming Rewards Program

Slice's core mission is to keep local businesses thriving by offering the same specialized technology, marketing, shared services, and guidance that pizza franchises offer franchisees. While we've seen gaming partnerships from QSR chains such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Buffalo Wild Wings, this is the first time independent restaurant owners will be able to unlock a partnership at this level. With over 17,000 local pizzerias in its network — that's more locations than any single franchise in the U.S. — Slice Gaming will be one of the largest gaming rewards programs in the country.

"The purpose of this initiative, as with everything we do at Slice, is to bring more benefits to independent pizzerias and ultimately drive more sales for small businesses," said P.J. Oleksak, Chief Business Officer at Slice. "These types of partnerships drive loyalty for big chains and now, we're offering that level of marketing to the independent pizzerias within the Slice network. Ubisoft is a powerhouse in the gaming world and we're thrilled to be partnering with them as we enter the space and continue to collaborate with their team on more exciting initiatives to be revealed soon."

With Slice Gaming, gamers will get the added bonus of being rewarded for eating their favorite local pizza and supporting small businesses. For every purchase made through the Slice app over the next month, customers will receive exclusive Peso Pack codes. Peso Packs will allow Far Cry 6 players to earn in-game currency to purchase weapons, armor and intel from Guerrilla Camps and local arms dealers. Participating pizzerias will also offer a custom Far Cry 6 pizza exclusively available when ordering on Slice.

"We are proud to be partnering with Slice and the independent pizzerias in the Slice network," said Trevor Shackelford, Senior Director of Marketing at Ubisoft. "Over the past year and a half, we have all been reminded how important it is to support small businesses and independent restaurants. We're excited to be able to work with Slice to drive more business to local pizzerias while rewarding our community for eating local."

To celebrate the launch of Slice Gaming, Slice will give its customers the chance to be surprised by their local pizzeria with a highly sought-after PlayStation®5 console delivered directly to the doorstep of five lucky winners. Simply order from your go-to shop on the Slice app between 9/20/21 at 8:01 AM EDT - 9/26/21 at 11:59 PM EDT to be entered to win a chance for an epic delivery powered by Slice. No purchase necessary. See the Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, prize descriptions/restrictions, and complete details.

For information on Slice Gaming visit gaming.slicelife.com.

ABOUT SLICE:

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 17,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

