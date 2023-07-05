Slice on Broadway celebrating 13 years in business by opening new Robinson location and $13 pizzas

PITTSBURGH, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice on Broadway, a local pizza chain celebrates 13 years in business this week. With locations in Beechview, Carnegie, East Liberty, Wexford, South Side Works and its newest addition, Slice on Broadway Robinson. The Robinson location marks the sixth location for Slice on Broadway. Slice – Robinson is in Robinson Town Center and is opening on July 6th which is the 13 year anniversary for the local chain.

To celebrate, Slice is offering $13 large one topping pizzas all day at all locations and giving away gift cards and Slice merchandise at the Robinson location.

Slice on Broadway opened its first location in Beechview in 2010. Quickly, they became a favorite local pizza shop, winning many local awards. In 2023, Slice on Broadway placed in the top five nationally and top three in the northeast region competitions at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas competing against pizza shops from across the country.

Owner Rico Lunardi said, "Our goal at Slice on Broadway was always to keep it simple allowing us to focus mainly on a few items to guarantee freshness of product and creativity. We serve New York Style pizza with a crispy and fluffy crust, flavorful sauce, and quality toppings" Rico Lunardi is a member of the United States Pizza team and competes in national competition throughout the year.

At every location, Slice on Broadway becomes a part of the neighborhoods it serves. Donating to local schools, events, and charities. "We are excited to now be part of the Robinson area and are looking forward to making lasting a relationship with the Robinson community through pizza", said Rico Lunardi. "For the past 13 years, we have prided ourselves on the relationships we have made and the experiences we have had with the customers we meet and are excited to continue to expand Slice on Broadway in the region."

For hours, menu and other information for their six locations visit them on the web at sliceonbroadway.com or follow them on social media @sliceonboadway.

