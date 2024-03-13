Slice to Meet You: Introducing the BLACK+DECKER® vera™ Pizza Oven

BLACK+DECKER's new pizza oven can cook a 12 in. pizza in as little as a minute* and features a rotating stone to ensure an evenly cooked pizza

TOWSON, Md., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) known for setting the standard in home and lifestyle innovation, has announced the launch of the BLACK+DECKER® vera™ 12 in. Pizza Oven. The BLACK+DECKER vera Pizza Oven puts a fresh spin on pizza night, cooking a 12 in. pizza in as little as a minute* and featuring a rotating stone with an easy-turn handle to help ensure an evenly cooked pizza.

The BLACK+DECKER vera Pizza Oven is putting a fresh spin on pizza night with the oven’s handle, rotating the pizza stone for evenly-cooked pizza at every angle.

The oven heats to 950°F (500°C) in 15 minutes or less** once preheated and accepts three different fuel types: wood pellets, wood, and charcoal (sold separately), enhancing the flavor experience. A glass window and temperature gauge help you monitor the pie so your pizza creations reach the desired flavor profile, bringing authentic pizza to the backyard.

"As we head into warmer months, we're happy to share new products that make entertaining outside easier," said Lauren Chell, Director of Product Management for BLACK+DECKER. "From the flexibility of three different fuel types to the easy-to-view oven window and rotating pizza stone, we are helping make pizza night as easy and delicious as possible."

BLACK+DECKER vera Pizza Oven features include:

Delicious Pizza in Seconds, Cooked Evenly: With an easy-to-rotate pizza stone, the turn of the handle helps produce an evenly cooked 12 in. pizza in as little as one minute.*

With an easy-to-rotate pizza stone, the turn of the handle helps produce an evenly cooked 12 in. pizza in as little as one minute.* Fuel and Flavor Versatility: Compatible with wood, wood pellets and charcoal (fuel sold separately), use your fuel of choice in the fuel box on the left side of the oven to enhance the flavor experience.

Compatible with wood, wood pellets and charcoal (fuel sold separately), use your fuel of choice in the fuel box on the left side of the oven to enhance the flavor experience. Convenient Cooking Monitoring: A glass window allows you to check on your food and flame level without opening the oven door and releasing heat. For even more precise cooking, the oven's built-in thermometer, found on the front of the oven, can help keep track of the oven temperature.

A glass window allows you to check on your food and flame level without opening the oven door and releasing heat. For even more precise cooking, the oven's built-in thermometer, found on the front of the oven, can help keep track of the oven temperature. Creative Cooking: The BLACK+DECKER vera Pizza Oven can be used for other recipes and cooking styles, like grilling meat and vegetables in a cast iron skillet (not included) or baking bread.

Other accessories, including the BLACK+DECKER® vera™ 12 in. Pizza Oven Stand, Pizza Oven Storage Bag, Metal Pizza Peel and Wooden Pizza Peel are all sold separately.

The BLACK+DECKER vera Pizza Oven and accessories are available now at blackanddecker.com and Amazon.com (MSRP: $299.99).

To learn more about the BLACK+DECKER vera Pizza Oven visit: https://www.blackanddecker.com/collections/vera-12-in-pizza-oven

*At 950°F (500°C) for Neapolitan-style pizza.

**Using 2 fire starters and 2 scoops of wood pellets (scoop included).

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE BLACK+DECKER