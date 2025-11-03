Slick Gorilla Announces American Football Quarterback Sam Hartman as New Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slick Gorilla, the UK's No. 1 men's hairstyling brand known for its internationally best-selling Texturizing Powder and matte-finish products, has partnered with American football quarterback Sam Hartman as its newest global brand ambassador. The partnership brings together Hartman's confident, high-performance style with Slick Gorilla's mission to help men look sharp and feel unstoppable.

Sam Hartman x Slick Gorilla Campaign

As part of the partnership, Hartman will be featured in the brand's latest online campaign, which includes social content highlighting his game-ready hair routines and off-field looks using Slick Gorilla's signature range — including the Texturizing Powder, Light Work, and Sea Salt Spray.

"Partnering with Slick Gorilla feels like a perfect fit," said Sam Hartman. "Their brand stands for confidence, individuality, and authenticity — values I try to live by every day. Whether I'm in the locker room or in front of the camera, Slick Gorilla helps me show up as my best self."

Celebrated for his leadership, charisma, and unmistakable style both on and off the field, Hartman perfectly embodies the core values that define the Slick Gorilla brand. With his natural confidence and commitment to authenticity, he represents the modern man who leads with both purpose and presence.

About Slick Gorilla

Founded in the UK, Slick Gorilla creates high-performance hairstyling products designed for effortless texture, lasting hold, and a natural, matte finish. With a focus on clean, modern looks and everyday usability, Slick Gorilla empowers people to express personal style with confidence.

To kick-start the social campaign, the first Slick Gorilla X Sam Hartman video drops November 3rd. Slick Gorilla products are available across slickgorilla.com, Amazon.com & select global retailers.

