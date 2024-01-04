SLICKDEALS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ENHANCEMENTS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

"In a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, the addition of Ken, Elizabeth and Josh to our leadership team marks a pivotal moment for Slickdeals. This management trio is exceptionally well-suited to our vision for the future and together, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our community and partners," said Neville Crawley, Slickdeals CEO.

The new leadership team has a strong background in consumer internet transformations, with Leung and Simer having previously worked together at OppFi alongside Crawley.

With three decades of technology leadership at companies including Kiva, OppFi, Euclid, SAP and IBM, Leung is charged with building a high performing technology team. His directive includes advancing Slickdeals' technological capabilities to ensure the ability to innovate and build more efficiently for the future.

Leveraging her successful track record at OppFi, Square, Intuit and Discover, Simer will oversee Sales, Marketing, Community and Operations. In her role as CBO, Simer is dedicated to cultivating enduring merchant partnerships and bringing value to the Slickdeals community of shoppers.

Phillips previously led shopping at Pinterest, with prior experience at Microsoft, Sosh and Postmates. Leveraging his experience in product strategy in the shopping space, Phillips will play a key role in shaping the platform's roadmap, ensuring that Slickdeals remains at the forefront of innovation.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community-powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

SOURCE Slickdeals