Slickdeals CEO Josh Meyers Named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award finalist in Greater Los Angeles

"Being selected as a finalist in this program is an honor and a testament to the hard work of the entire Slickdeals team," said Meyers. "Slickdeals had a monumental year in 2018, achieving new heights in terms of users and revenue, and culminating with an investment from Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division and Hearst. Slickdeals' unique crowdsourcing approach to uncovering the best deals has propelled it to become the eighth largest shopping destination and a top 100 site in the U.S."

Today, Slickdeals is a top five promotional marketing partner for the Internet Retailer 500 and celebrated over 1 billion annual visits in 2018.

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Award winners will be announced at a special black-tie awards gala on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum® , the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, where 11 million users interact to share the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourcing, Slickdeals has saved members over $6 billion by providing a forum for communication, as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS apps. Slickdeals consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. Please visit ey.com/eoy .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

