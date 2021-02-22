SlidePeak Extends its Range of Presentation Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SlidePeak is pleased to announce it has increased the services it offers to clients; the company now covers all presentation-related tasks, including: editing, copywriting, research, design, and feedback. Research is offered in more than 20 business areas, such as: business, health care, IT, and real estate, to name but a few. SlidePeak can design graphs, charts and tables and also make templates and master slides.



"We can pick up a project at any level," says CEO Charles Walker. "Whether it's just a sketch on paper, or whether you have everything ready to go and only need some tweaking to make it dazzle, we can help. We also offer research and content writing."



Most busy professionals do not have time to search online for images and then put a presentation together. SlidePeak has a team of experts that will both research a project and create attractive slides with state-of-the-art design features – in as few as 24 hours, if necessary. Deadlines are strictly met. SlidePeak's team can create anything from one-page infographics to pitch decks.



Additionally, SlidePeak will create presentations that are specific to any particular enterprise and brand, and can follow each organization's own style guide. The team includes copywriters who are experienced in making presentations even more effective and engaging. Specialized services are also available for teachers, including interactive presentations and sharpening of images to accommodate online teaching.



SlidePeak is a professional presentation design agency that helps business owners, marketers, educators and individuals research, structure and illustrate their projects through high-quality customized presentations. SlidePeak now works with PowerPoint, Google Slides, Keynote, and Vision; presentations can be translated into more than 40 languages.



