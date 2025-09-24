Slideshare Rebrands to Inspire a New Era of Knowledge Sharing

Founded in 2006 and acquired from LinkedIn in 2020, Slideshare has long helped people discover and share presentations. This update marks its most significant evolution yet, keeping its content-first roots intact and honoring the original Slideshare identity while introducing a fresh vision for shaping ideas into opportunities.

"Presentations can be daunting. We all know the feeling of staring at a blank slide with no idea where to begin. Slideshare takes the pressure off with a library of rich content that ignites your presentation-creation journey, whether you are looking for lesson plans, adapting training guides, or building a pitch deck," said Mike Lewis, Senior Director, Product, Slideshare. "This redesign is just the beginning. We are rolling out tools that help people quickly adapt and refine slides for different audiences, so they spend less time on busywork and more time making an impact. Our goal is to be the go-to platform for professionals and academics to find inspiration, share knowledge, and turn ideas into action. The OG internet brand is back to reinvent slide culture."

Why Now

Presentations are breaking out of the boardroom, from slideshow parties on TikTok with millions of views to investor decks that dominate headlines to job seekers winning attention with slide-based resumes. With over half (53%) of Slideshare users creating presentations daily or weekly1 and the presentation software market growing nearly 17% year-over-year 2, now is the ideal moment for Slideshare to re-enter the conversation.

Scribd, Inc. teamed up with Mother Design to revamp Slideshare, after successful collaborations on sister brands Everand and Scribd. This is part of the company's mission to become the world's living collection of information and inspiration.

What's New

While this rebrand is focused on the visual experience, Slideshare has also been refining its product behind the scenes to meet today's user needs. AI‑assisted creation is moving from novelty to expectation, with one-third of U.S. presentation users looking for AI-driven time savings, according to a recent survey conducted by Scribd, Inc.3 Staying true to its "no blank pages" motto, Slideshare is starting to implement updates designed to make presentations smarter and easier to use. This includes AI Commands that can rephrase, simplify, or adapt slides for different audiences. While still in early development, Slideshare is also testing organization and comprehension tools, all with the goal of helping users focus less on busywork and more on impact. Additional updates include user content reporting for quicker issue detection and resolution, plus expanded download options to support more file formats.

Inside the Redesign

The rebrand includes a full design and identity overhaul to reflect a more intentional aesthetic. The look of the new design is built for clarity and fast consumption. It's professional without being corporate, smart yet approachable, and globally accessible through inclusive typography, colors, and layout. The design directly references the outline of slide shapes in its logo as well as its graphic expression, and uses language that gets straight to the heart of the highs and lows, stresses and successes of creating presentations. This focuses the identity around its core offering as a way to create instant cognition and recognition in a world of potentially ambiguous tech platforms.

The color palette centers on a navy foundation, complemented by confident orange accents and neutral whites and off-blacks, maintaining the heritage from the original logo's blue and orange. The tone of voice was also updated to be optimistic and supportive, using prompts like "This way to your best presentation yet" to reassure and motivate users.

"The new Slideshare identity brings the brand firmly into the present with a distinctive, exciting design that encourages you to believe that fantastic presentations are easily within your reach," said Jo Tulej, Creative Director, Mother Design. "By balancing cues of authoritativeness, reassurance and expressiveness, the new look demonstrates that Slideshare understands the stress of making presentations, and that you're in the absolute best place to kick-start your journey. Having now collaborated with Scribd, Inc. across three of its brands, we've developed a strong creative partnership and identities that balance distinctiveness with cohesion - positioning each brand as a leader in its own right."

"You'll see our new design across the platform, from new icon fonts to rich colors to bespoke illustrations," said Fedor Vasilyev, Principal Product Designer, Slideshare. "We're also redesigning our pages and carousels to put creator content at the center, helping audiences discover ideas more easily. And this is just the start; we'll continue evolving the Slideshare experience so every presentation feels like an invitation to explore what's possible."

How Slideshare Stands Apart

While most tools cater either to creating from scratch or sharing in closed systems, Slideshare fills the whitespace between a hazy idea and a finished deck – the place where ideas are discovered, refined, and shared. Rather than being another editor, it combines inspiration, substance, and a global community into one space; the missing slide between inspiration platforms and productivity tools.

Slideshare's deep content library spans millions of presentations from subject-matter experts, professionals, and real people who've been there before. Plus, with a massive audience in a public, searchable space, Slideshare makes it easy for ideas to be shared widely and discovered by new audiences.

Meet the Slideshare Community

The majority of Slideshare's audience turns to the platform for credible information and perspectives from thought leaders in their industry. More than half (54%) of U.S. respondents in a recent survey said that learning more about a topic they are interested in motivates them to read someone else's slide deck 4. That passion fuels a vibrant community of knowledge-seekers and sharers.

While content spans across 40 different categories, technology, business, and science make up the most common presentations. Educators, professionals, and students are among Slideshare's most prolific users, reflecting the platform's role as a hub for learning and professional growth. Slideshare's goal is to give these time-pressed users tools that make finding, sharing, and presenting ideas easier.

The Next Slide

Slideshare is ready to hit 'present' on its next big chapter, including introducing smarter discovery, more analysis and adaptation tools, and ongoing development designed to help creators go from "I need an idea" to "look what I made" faster than ever. In an era where AI is reshaping learning and creation, and information-sharing channels – from podcasts to Substacks to social media – are proliferating, this legacy brand is ready to rejoin and redefine the conversation around knowledge-sharing.

Check it out, learn something new, and start creating at slideshare.net .

Footnotes

A survey among Slideshare users, 2024 Presentation Software Global Market Report 2025, The Business Research Company, January 2025 . A survey among 1,500 market prospects in the U.S., India and the Philippines , July 2025 . Same as footnote 3.

About Scribd, Inc.

Scribd, Inc. provides access to the written and spoken word across a portfolio of unique products: Scribd®, Slideshare®, Everand™ and now Fable. Scribd is home to the world's documents, with specialized information shared by a global community of thinkers. Slideshare provides millions of presentations and other professional content. Everand is a destination for stories and knowledge, offering millions of ebooks, audiobooks, and more. Fable is the leading social reading platform, where readers discover, discuss, and share books through curated book clubs and personalized reading experiences. These apps are available on iOS and Android devices, as well as web browsers.

SOURCE Scribd, Inc.