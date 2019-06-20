Sliding Bearing Market is Projected to Reach USD 1,531 Million by 2027 from USD 934 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% - Rising Demand for Hybrid & Autonomous Trains Technology

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sliding Bearing Market by Railway (Locomotive, Wagon, Coach, DMU, EMU, Light Rail, Metro & High-Speed), Type (Thrust, Radial, Angular Contact & Linear), Application, Material & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sliding Bearing Market is Projected to Reach USD 1,531 Million by 2027 from USD 934 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% During the Forecast Period.



Increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective sliding bearings and the rising capital expenditure for railway infrastructure are expected to fuel the demand for the sliding bearing market



The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for highly efficient, reliable, and cost-effective sliding bearings and the rising capital expenditure for ongoing and upcoming railway infrastructure projects. The volatility of raw material prices and limited applications in railways are the few concerns of this market.



Radial sliding bearing is projected to be the largest and the fastest growing segment of the sliding bearing market for railway during the forecast period



Radial sliding bearing segment is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing segment of the sliding bearing market for railway during the period of 2017-2027. Radial sliding bearings offer advantages such as the capability of handling high radial & axial loads, lubrication-free, resistance to abrasion & contamination, and longer life span. These benefits make it suitable for all the critical as well as non-critical railway applications of the engines, bogie, and external applications. Train manufacturers are extending the R&D efforts to improvise the design of the metros, light rail, and high-speed trains to gain high-speed stability, minimize shock impact, and reduce friction & noise. All these factors are expected to drive the radial sliding bearing market in the future.



Non-metallic bearing is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the sliding bearing market, by material, during the forecast period



Non-metallic is projected to grow at the highest rate in sliding bearing market, by material, from 2019 to 2027. Non-metallic bearings are generally plastics or composites made by combining various types of resins with reinforcement fibres as the base material. Improvements in material characteristics have made non-metallic sliding bearings increasingly popular in recent years mainly for the interior and some exterior applications such as doors, folding & reclining seats, couplings, brake callipers, and pantographs. The non-metallic sliding bearings offer advantages such as maintenance free, lightweight, compact, and can carry a substantial load. Owing to these advantages, the non-metallic sliding bearing segment will grow at the fastest rate mainly in Asia Oceania and Europe which have a high demand for electric multiple units, metros and high-speed trains



Asia Pacific: The largest and fastest growing sliding bearing market



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest sliding bearing market during the forecast period owing to the maximum share of railways compared with other regions for all considered railway types. As sliding bearings are installed in the selected railway applications, the demand for the sliding bearing is directly proportional to the demand for railways. The factors that drive the market are strong economic growth, growing urbanization, rising population, and increased passenger traffic.



China, India, and Japan are the leading markets owing to the increasing investments for the expansion of railway infrastructure, for traditional as well as modern railways. For instance, China plans to invest USD 11.45 billion for the development of urban railway projects in Changchun.



According to the International Union of Railways (UIC), China dominates the construction of railway tracks with 61% of high-speed, 37% of heavy rail, 21% of light rail, and 66% of metro projects. In India, metro rails are presently available in 10 cities and nearly 25 new projects are in the pipeline. The Indian government has allocated a fund of USD 2.21 billion for the 2018-2019 metro budget. All these investments would result in increased demand for metros and high-speed train, which will influence the demand for sliding bearings in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Sliding Bearing Market for Railway

4.2 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway in Asia Pacific, By Bearing Type and Country

4.3 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Country

4.4 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Bearing Type

4.5 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Application

4.6 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Material

4.7 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Railway Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Efficiency, Reliability, and Cost-Effectiveness

5.2.1.2 Increasing Railway Infrastructure Investments and Supply Contracts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Use of Sliding Bearings in Limited Railway Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Hybrid & Autonomous Trains Technology

5.2.3.2 Increasing Usage of Non-Metallic Sliding Bearings

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices



6 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Engine

6.2.1 Diesel Locomotives Hold the Maximum Share for Sliding Bearing in the Global Market

6.3 Brakes

6.3.1 Brake Caliper Have Nearly 4 Units of Sliding Bearings

6.4 Bogie

6.4.1 Bogie Application Hold the Maximum Share in the Sliding Bearing Market

6.5 Interior

6.5.1 Interior Application is Anticipated to Be One of the Fastest Market During the Forecast Period

6.6 Exterior

6.6.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for Exterior Application



7 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Bearing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Linear

7.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads the Linear Sliding Bearing Market

7.3 Thrust

7.3.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market for Thrust Sliding Bearing Type

7.4 Radial

7.4.1 Radial Sliding Bearings Hold the Maximum Share in 2019

7.5 Angular Contact

7.5.1 Angular Contact Find Application in Tilting Mechanism and Couplings

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Leads the Linear Sliding Bearing Market



8 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

8.1.3 Primary Insights

8.2 Metallic

8.2.1 Metallic Sliding Bearing Leads the Market, By Material

8.3 Non-Metallic

8.3.1 Non-Metallic is Estimated to Be Fastest Growing Market From 2019 to 2027



9 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Railway Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Locomotive

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads the Sliding Bearing Market for Locomotives

9.3 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

9.3.1 Americas is One of the Prominent Market for Sliding Bearing in This Segment

9.4 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

9.4.1 Europe Leads the Electric Multiple Unit Sliding Bearing Market in 2019

9.5 Coach

9.5.1 Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Hold Maximum Share for Coach Segment

9.6 Wagon

9.6.1 Wagons Hold the Largest Market, By Railway Type for Sliding Bearing

9.7 Light Rail & Metro

9.7.1 Light Rail & Metro is One of the Fastest Growing Markets for Sliding Bearing

9.8 High-Speed Train

9.8.1 Among All Railway Types, High-Speed Train is Anticipated to Grow at the Highest Cagr During the Cagr Period



10 Sliding Bearing Market for Railway, By Region



