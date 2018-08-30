SlightEdge Supports Liberty Children's Home

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SlightEdge, a privately owned sales and marketing firm, recently held a fundraiser to support Liberty Children's Home, a nonprofit that provides assistance for impoverished children in Belize.

The team at SlightEdge gathered before a Phillies game in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park to hold a cornhole tournament to benefit the nonprofit, enjoying music, food, and games. More than 30 employees, family members, and friends participated in the tournament, raising over $500 for the cause and donating more than 100 hours of time.

"We couldn't think of a better way to spend our day, supporting this charity and our home team on the same day," said Human Resources Manager Maria Procopio. "One of our close colleagues has been a passionate supporter of the Liberty Children's Home for some time so we decided to support her efforts in helping these children."

The highly trained professionals at SlightEdge work hard every day to build relationships with partners and customers across the globe. The firm takes pride in consistently providing clients and customers with outstanding customer service and stellar results. A market leader in outsourced sales, SlightEdge uses a face-to-face approach to sales and marketing campaigns, offering the client a competitive edge while working to increase their brand awareness and market share.

SlightEdge offers team members increased opportunities for both personal and professional growth. Recently selected for the second consecutive year as a Best Place to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal, the award-winning marketing firm promotes an environment that rewards hard work and encourages individual excellence as well as teamwork, helping team members maximize their potential. The company also gives back to the community through support of organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation among other worthy causes.

Like SlightEdge on Facebook and follow it on Instagram.

About SlightEdge



Headquartered in Pennsylvania, SlightEdge is a premier outsourced sales and marketing company that represents major clients in telecommunications, retail energy, financial and office supplies with integrity and professionalism. The company provides outstanding service with an unquestionable work ethic while offering their team members the opportunity to develop as leaders. For more information, call 267-499-4235 or contact them at www.slightedge.co/.

SOURCE SlightEdge

Related Links

http://www.slightedge.co

