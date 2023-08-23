SLIICK Unveils New DIY "Wax Like a Pro" Kit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLIICK, an American International Industries brand, is excited to announce its new DIY "wax like a pro" kit, featuring quality products at an affordable price that allows consumers to skip expensive trips to the salon and help take the pain out of waxing (and wallet). Skin smoothing is made simple with this innovative At Home Microwave Waxing Kit.

SLIICK at home microwave waxing kit

Consumers are looking for easy, environmentally friendly, and economical ways of achieving smooth, hair-free skin with the convenience of not having to leave their home. They are looking for bladeless options to avoid razor bumps and ingrown hairs, with less skin irritation and longer-lasting results. SLIICK At Home Microwave Waxing Kit offers all of this, and includes a sustainable silicone microwaveable cup, Acai Berry hard wax beads, and reusable silicone wax applicator – no strips required!

"You'll feel confident ditching your razor as you flaunt flawless, fuzz-free skin with a hard wax suited for coarse to fine hair on the face or body, and everywhere in between," said Morgan Usarzewicz, Director of Brand Development.

This easy-to-use kit includes all that is needed to get smooth, hair-free skin:

Microwave Melting Cup quickly heats wax beads in minutes, is 100% silicone and microwave-safe, ergonomically designed to ensure safe, easy handling.

quickly heats wax beads in minutes, is 100% silicone and microwave-safe, ergonomically designed to ensure safe, easy handling. Acai Berry Hard Wax Beads are gentle on the skin and tough on stubble, no strips are needed for this premium-grade bead, that is nourishing, vitamin-rich, and softly scented. Hard wax is preferred over strip wax because it offers a more comfortable waxing experience with less mess.

are gentle on the skin and tough on stubble, no strips are needed for this premium-grade bead, that is nourishing, vitamin-rich, and softly scented. Hard wax is preferred over strip wax because it offers a more comfortable waxing experience with less mess. Reusable Silicone Applicator easily transfers hot wax to the skin with its durable curved design.

The premium packaging and products were designed in eye-catching rainbow hues and include easy-to-use instructions to create a fun waxing experience in the privacy of one's own home, leaving them feeling confident showing up in a sundress or bikini.

SLIICK At Home Microwave Waxing Kit is available exclusively at Walmart ($19.97).

About SLIICK

On trend and innovative, SLIICK offers at home wax solutions from brows to bikini, tummy to toes, lip to legs, with salon-style results. SLIICK celebrates the incredible diversity of their consumers by offering skin smoothing products with clean formulas in environmentally friendly packaging. Created by Salon Perfect, SLIICK is sold in Walmart, domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.salonperfect.com. Follow SLIICK on Instagram (@SliickWaxOfficial) and TikTok (@SliickWaxOfficial).

