Slim Jim Partners with Crypto-Enabled DogeDrip to Offer New, Branded Doge-Themed Merchandise

"Slim Jim is one of the first CPG brands to engage in the crypto space, with the Spring 2021 auction of our first NFT, Rocket Stick Special Edition , which raised funds for World Central Kitchen," said Sarah Littel, Slim Jim brand lead at Conagra Brands. "We're excited to take it to the next level with DogeDrip, heeding the call of the very supportive Doge community to finally offer items that can be purchased with cryptocurrency."

Slim Jim - one of the first CPG brands to engage in the crypto space - partners with Crypto-Enabled DogeDrip

With their shared focus on meme culture and disrupting the status quo, the Slim Jim and Doge communities are a natural fit. In fact, Slim Jim's meme strategy propelled the brand's meteoric rise on Instagram and the birth of the 1.3 million strong Long Boi Gang community.

The new limited-edition Slim Jim merchandise includes two Doge-themed t-shirts and a baseball cap that can be purchased in cryptocurrency or as cash payment on dogedrip.co while supplies last. The shirts include the Seductive Doge design (a black t-shirt with the Doge face superimposed on an illustrated version of the Slim Jim 'eat me' guy from the brand's iconic 1990s' commercials) and the Rocket Doge design (a yellow t-shirt with the Doge surrounded by mini red rockets). The shirts are offered at $24.69, and the hat is available for $21.69 (plus shipping).

Since its inception, the online Doge community, with the iconic Shiba Inu Doge as its meme-generating mascot, is on a mission to Do Only Good Every day. In celebration of its new partnership with DogeDrip, Slim Jim will continue supporting this mission with an additional one-time donation to World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK is a non-profit organization that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About DogeDrip

DogeDrip is a startup founded and run by members of the online Dogecoin community that is dedicated to standardizing the utility of cryptocurrency. DogeDrip helps connect people with the Doge mission to Do Only Good Everyday with like-minded brands. For more information, visit www.dogedrip.co

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Amy Morgan

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5516

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.conagrabrands.com/

